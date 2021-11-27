Abi Harrison (left) rescued a point for Scotland against Ukraine

Midfielder Erin Cuthbert says Scotland "have to be more ruthless" after they needed a stoppage-time equaliser to draw at home to Ukraine in World Cup qualifying.

Abi Harrison's last-minute header kept Scotland's unbeaten start going, but they were frustrated for long spells by Ukraine.

It followed Rachel Corsie's last-minute winner at home to Hungary last month.

"There's belief within the group and a never-give-up attitude," Cuthbert said.

"We'll go right to the final whistle, but we have to be more ruthless and put teams like this to bed earlier.

"We need to be finishing our chances, being a bit more clinical in and around the box and the final pass needs to be a bit better, but we'll look at that again and analyse and see what we can do better on Tuesday."

Scotland travel to Seville next to face Group B leaders Spain, who have scored 35 goals without reply in winning all four of their games so far.

They lead Scotland by two points, with Ukraine still six behind in third place having played one game fewer.

Defeat at Hampden would have been potentially devastating for Scotland's hopes of qualifying, either by topping the section or finishing second and entering the play-offs.

Cuthbert told BBC Scotland the performance was "not good enough" but added that the campaign is still well and truly alive.

"We're still unbeaten and I think, if any Scotland team is unbeaten in their qualifying group, they're doing a pretty good job so far," the Chelsea player added. "So I think there needs to be a bit of perspective.

"Yes, we can do better, we will do better, but focus turns to Tuesday.We're unbeaten again at Hampden - let's start making this our fortress."