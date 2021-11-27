Last updated on .From the section Football

Ross Allen had chances to score for Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC lost for the third successive match as they went down 1-0 at home to Chertsey Town.

Chertsey had early chances through Sam Murphy and Jake Baxter as Guernsey defended well, while the islanders almost went ahead shortly before the break when Ross Allen had a shot saved.

Allen fired over 10 minutes into the second half before Bryan Taylor put the visitors ahead six minutes later.

Jordan Kelly kept the score down with a great late save from Magnus Abisogan.

Tony Vance's side have now failed to win any of their last six matches - a run going back to the end of last month.