Jersey Bulls play their home matches at Springfield Stadium in St Helier

Jersey Bulls' Combined Counties Premier Division South clash with Molesey has been called off due to Storm Arwen.

Molesey's flights from Heathrow to the island were cancelled due to the windy conditions while the match officials were also unable to travel.

It is the first time this season that the Bulls have had to call off a game.

A rearranged date for the game has yet to be announced but all tickets will be valid for the match, with those unable to make it able to get a refund.