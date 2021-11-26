Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Egli Kaja first joined the Dons' academy as a 10-year-old

Albanian winger Egli Kaja has rejoined AFC Wimbledon on a short-term deal.

The 24-year-old free agent played 27 times for the club between 2015 and 2019, scoring twice in the EFL Trophy.

He also spent the first half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Livingston before leaving the Dons.

He joined Northampton Town in September 2019 but made only four substitute appearances in League Two before leaving in January 2020.

"He can play wide left or right, or off a forward as well, so it's perfect," Dons head coach Mark Robinson told the club website. external-link

"He's quick, he's powerful, and he can play with both feet.

"He's also played in the Scottish Premiership and it's just injuries that have held him back. Without his injury problems I don't think we would have had the opportunity to sign him as he would be playing higher."

The Dons are currently 18th in League One, four points above the relegation zone.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.