Another busy weekend of Scottish football coverage across the BBC culminates in live TV Scottish Cup action and fourth-round draw on Monday.

Scotland's John Souttar will join James McFadden and Willie Miller for the third-round tie between Brechin City and junior side Darvel on BBC Scotland.

Before then, the cup and SPFL action will be across TV, radio and online.

It kicks off with the Football Breakfast Show on BBC Radio Scotland from 10:05 GMT on Saturday.

Former Scotland strikers Kenny and Lee Miller and Julie Fleeting, comedian Ray Bradshaw and Danko join presenters Kenny Macintyre and Connie McLaughlin.

Joining witty duo Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan on Off the Ball from 12:05 will be award-winning wildlife and documentary cameraman Doug Allan.

Among the pundits joining host Richard Gordon on Sportsound from 14:00 will be former Scotland players Miller, Michael Stewart and Derek Ferguson as well as Allan Preston, Stuart Kettlewell and Rory Loy.

Over on BBC One Scotland, Kenny Milller and Julie Fleeting will join David Currie for the Sportscene Results show from 16:30.

Sportscene's highlights show kicks-off at 19:30 on the BBC Scotland channel, with McFadden and Marvin Bartley joining host Jonathan Sutherland, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 23:40.

Sportsound kicks off Sunday's radio coverage at 11:30 ahead of Premiership leaders Rangers' visit to Livingston, with former Ibrox midfielder Charlie Adam and former Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice providing the punditry on digital, MW and online.

Over on BBC Sounds, FM and online, comedian Susie McCabe is Stuart and Tam's guest for Off the Ball from 12:05.

All frequencies merge as attention turns to Celtic against Aberdeen from 14:00, with former Dons captain Miller and former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner adding expert analysis.

Former Rangers duo Kenny Miller and Richard Foster are Jane Lewis' guests for Sunday Sportscene's highlights from the game on BBC Scotland at 19:15 and repeated on BBC One at 23:50.

Then there's that cup tie and draw on the BBC Scotland channel from 19:30 on Monday.

And don't forget it all kicks off with BBC Alba (19:25) and BBC Radio Scotland (19:00) coverage of Scotland's Women's World Cup qualifier at home to Ukraine on Friday evening.