Gareth Bale (right) scored four goals a Robert Page's Wales finished second in their qualifying group.

Wales will host Austria in their 2022 World Cup play-off semi-final.

If they are victorious on Thursday, 24 March 2022, Wales will be at home to Scotland or Ukraine in a play-off final on Tuesday, 29 March.

The winner of that final will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Both the semi-finals and finals are played over one leg.

"We've worked ever so hard to finish second and get that home draw," Wales boss Robert Page said.

"We've got everything to play for."

Page's side finished second in Group E and lost only one qualifier - away to group winners Belgium - and got over the line by taking four points from their final two group games.

Wales' only appearance at the World Cup finals was in 1958, when they reached the quarter-finals.

Wales last faced Austria in a World Cup qualifier in September 2017 when debutant Ben Woodburn hit the winner in a 1-0 victory at Cardiff City Stadium.

Austria are in the play-offs courtesy of winning their Nations League group ahead of Norway, Romania and Northern Ireland.

Franco Foda's side finished fourth in their World Cup qualifying group, behind Denmark, Scotland and Israel.

They were well beaten at home by the Danes and in Israel, and lost at home to Scotland in September.