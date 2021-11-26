Manchester United have reached an agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow for the Russian club's head of sports and development Ralf Rangnick to move to Old Trafford as interim manager.

The deal is not yet complete, as some contractual elements remain to be sorted out and there needs to be an application for a work permit.

However, it is now just a question of time before an official announcement that Rangnick will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager for the remainder of the season.

The German, 63, will then stay on at the Old Trafford club for an additional two years in a consultancy role.

