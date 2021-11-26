Last updated on .From the section European Football

Scotland will host Ukraine in the play-off semi-final for the 2022 World Cup, while Wales have been drawn at home to Austria.

If Scotland and Wales win their matches, they will face each other in a final for a spot in Qatar.

Wales are bidding to reach their first World Cup in 64 years, while Scotland have waited 24 years to play in one.

Other semi-finals include Italy v North Macedonia and Portugal at home to Turkey.

The semi-finals and finals, both played over one leg, will take place over the course of five days from 24-29 March.

More follows