World Cup 2022 play-off draw: Wales host Austria & Scotland face Ukraine

Scotland will host Ukraine in the play-off semi-final for the 2022 World Cup, while Wales have been drawn at home to Austria.

If Scotland and Wales win their matches, they will face each other in a final for a spot in Qatar.

Wales are bidding to reach their first World Cup in 64 years, while Scotland have waited 24 years to play in one.

Other semi-finals include Italy v North Macedonia and Portugal at home to Turkey.

The semi-finals and finals, both played over one leg, will take place over the course of five days from 24-29 March.

  • Comment posted by kingsley, today at 16:35

    Full marks to UEFA for playing it fair. All the cynics (including me) never thought they'd put 4 poor teams in the one group thereby guaranteeing one of these poor team a WC place.

  • Comment posted by StuartD, today at 16:35

    yes!!!! with all respect to Wales, they are probably the easest seeded team (and fully aware that they will say the same about us)

  • Comment posted by helpusall, today at 16:35

    A favourable draw, 2 home ties would’ve been better but hopefully a wee trip to Cardiff. Should be fun

  • Comment posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 16:35

    Given the other seeded teams, Wales against Scotland is probably the best chance they had for one of them to make the finals. Now, don't mess it up against Ukraine and Austria.

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 16:35

    Great draw for Wales

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 16:35

    I hope it's a potential Italy vs Portugal play off final, that would be 🔥🔥🔥

  • Comment posted by martello, today at 16:35

    Be nice to see the cheating Italians go out

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 16:34

    Happy with that draw for us. Good luck Scotland, hope to beat you in Cardiff if we get past Austria!

  • Comment posted by Krazykuks, today at 16:34

    Italy vs. Portugal for a chance to be at the world cup... one big gun is going to stay home!

  • Comment posted by Lemo, today at 16:34

    Let's home the home nations can make the final together and it's a match we can all enjoy, I am a little sad we can't see both making it to Qatar :(

  • Comment posted by David Brewster, today at 16:34

    Dodged the heavy squad. Let’s do this.

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 16:34

    Almost the easiest draw both Scotland and Wales could hope for. Scotland might find it hard to get past Ukraine though. Also only one of Italy and Portugal will make it to the finals. Very tasty...

  • Comment posted by Rob Hughes, today at 16:34

    Good luck to both Scotland and Wales, let's get as many home nations into the most corrupt World Cup in history!

  • Comment posted by JG, today at 16:34

    A Scotland - Wales playoff would be epic but both teams will have to play well to get through the semis.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 16:34

    Two home games for Wales, can't be bad.

  • Comment posted by Andy MacDonald, today at 16:33

    Bye bye Scotland.

  • Comment posted by pabrtt, today at 16:33

    Italy getting a by into the World Cup. Average side getting found out.

  • Comment posted by dws1971, today at 16:33

    Ukraine are no mugs, would have preferred Austria but fingers crossed Wales v Scotland

  • Comment posted by the little prince, today at 16:32

    Best possible draw for both Scotland & Wales. Hopefully one of us can make it there

    • Reply posted by LFC_Dog, today at 16:35

      LFC_Dog replied:
      macedonia wouldve been better than ukraine but still very good for both. hoping for scotland but wouldnt mind wales being there

  • Comment posted by Geordiemunro86, today at 16:32

    Good draw for Scotland.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 16:34

      John replied:
      Better one for Wales!

