World Cup 2022 play-off draw: Wales host Austria & Scotland face Ukraine
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Scotland will host Ukraine in the play-off semi-final for the 2022 World Cup, while Wales have been drawn at home to Austria.
If Scotland and Wales win their matches, they will face each other in a final for a spot in Qatar.
Wales are bidding to reach their first World Cup in 64 years, while Scotland have waited 24 years to play in one.
Other semi-finals include Italy v North Macedonia and Portugal at home to Turkey.
The semi-finals and finals, both played over one leg, will take place over the course of five days from 24-29 March.
