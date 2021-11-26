Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Tyreeq Bakinson scored the only goal in Bristol City's win against Stoke City on Wednesday

Bristol City have activated a one-year contract extension option for midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson.

Bakinson, 23, will remain with the Robins until the summer of 2023 under the new terms of his contract, which he originally agreed in May 2019.

He marked his 50th appearance for the club with the winning goal against Stoke City on Wednesday.

"Tyreeq will develop as far as he wants to because he has got the tools," manager Nigel Pearson said.