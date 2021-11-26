Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed he has brought "highly energetic and innovative coach" Dave Vos from Ajax to be his assistant manager with Rangers.

The 38-year-old's departure was announced after Wednesday's Uefa Youth League win over Besiktas.

He becomes the fourth Dutchman to join Van Bronckhort's backroom team.

"I have a really good feeling of what he will bring to our group," the former Netherlands, Arsenal and Rangers midfielder told Rangers' website.

"Dave will help me and the other staff a lot to develop our players and our team."

Roy Maakay, Arno Phillips and Yori Bosschart have already followed the former Netherlands, Arsenal and Rangers midfielder to Ibrox.

The former Feyenoord boss, who made a winning debut in the Ibrox dugout in Thursday's Europa League meeting with Sparta Prague, has had to act quickly to assemble his staff after assistant Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw and Jordan Milsom all followed predecessor Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa.

Vos has been working at Ajax for 10 years and helped the under-17 side win the Future Cup in 2018.

His current under-18s sit third in the Uefa Youth League.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson added: "In selecting all of the members our new coaching team, Gio and I wanted to ensure that we added someone who was obsessed with coaching and improving players and teams with elite-level work on the grass.

"Dave is a young but experienced coach who has a top reputation, respected throughout Europe for his work at Ajax across the last decade."