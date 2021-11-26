Premier League chief executive Richard Masters welcomes 'principle' of independent regulator

We won't be resistant to change - Premier League CEO Richard Masters on independent regulator proposals

Premier League chief Richard Masters has told the BBC the league "supports the principle of an independent regulator", but warned "we need to be careful of unintended consequences".

The government have backed a proposed new body to oversee the English game.

"It's a key part of the recommendation, government-backed, and to push back would be wrong," said Masters in his first public comments on the plan.

The Premier League had previously objected to an independent regulator.

But significantly, it has now shifted position.

"We are open to an independent regulator and we want to discuss details with government going forward," Masters told BBC sports editor Dan Roan.

"We have to be careful not to damage the Premier League and English football. We agree with the thrust, but there are some pretty radical proposals there that need to be thought about."

He added: "What we need to be careful of is unintended consequences.

"It is a seismic change in the way football is going to be governed but we need to make sure we preserve some of the good things, the great successes and strengths of English football, which are driven off external investment and the ability of clubs to compete on the pitch.

"These reforms need to preserve all of that."

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch, the chair of a fan-led review into English football, said the game needs an independent regulator to stop it "lurching from crisis to crisis".

The report made 47 recommendations, including clubs having a 'shadow board' of fans so they are properly consulted on key decisions and that supporters hold a 'golden share' to protect their clubs' heritage and which competitions they play in.

"There is lots in the review and the devil is in the detail," said Masters. "Giving fans a greater voice, allowing them to have a bigger say in some of those important heritage issues that Tracey has identified as important, and we shouldn't resist all of that.

"In fact, some of our clubs have already adopted what I would describe as shadow boards.

"Last week Norwich brought forward to change their crest, they did so in huge consultation with their supporter base. So, I think those sorts of things can work as long as they are carefully described in the final policies."

However, Masters said Crouch's controversial recommendation of a Premier League transfer levy to raise more funds for the rest of the game was "too radical".

"There is already a levy of 4% on domestic transfers, 5% for international, for player welfare and youth development across the pyramid. 10% on top of that is too radical," Masters added.

"Will it have an impact on the Premier League and Championship's ability to secure the best talent and put on the best show to keep the virtuous circle going?"

Masters also said the Football League's request for 25% of all pooled broadcast revenue, an uplift of some £400m, would be "a disaster".

"Value has to be retained where it is generated otherwise that value can't be generated," he added.

"Premier League clubs have to be able to attract the best players, talent and managers and create that incredible competitiveness."

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by maaca, today at 17:57

    Super league will come quicker then you think and and sky bt will follow don't preach you may get your wish

  • Comment posted by collybuckiechucky, today at 17:56

    So as long as the foreign TV rights money and the players wages keep increasing everything will be fine, this reminds me of the *big mafia families get together* in The Godfather .

  • Comment posted by SoWhat, today at 17:51

    Will that be an “Independent Regulator” full of their mates or some dumb oinks who know nothing about football and are just doing it for easy money?

    • Reply posted by SoWhat, today at 17:52

      SoWhat replied:
      Because it’s usually one of the 2, and very rarely an “Independent Regulator” that is actually “Independent”.

  • Comment posted by steff, today at 17:51

    Oil money as made the league competitive, its only the fans of certain clubs that complain about it. They want to go back to the times when their clubs were guaranteed CL places and shared the domestic trophies between themselves. Those times have gone, get over it.

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 17:48

    Can't wait to see who the toothless puppet 'Independant Regulator' will be.

  • Comment posted by S13SFC, today at 17:47

    If they don't want it then it can only be a good thing.

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 17:45

    Football lurching from one crisis to another? Are we sure Tracey Couch isn’t mixing up Cricket with football?

  • Comment posted by sunnyjim, today at 17:44

    They have just signed a multi billion pound deal with the US to show games over there, yet he is worried about giving a bit of money to the lower leagues, and almost considers it charity. They should appreciate the work that teams outside the Premier League do to nurture footballing talent and maintain football as the most popular sport in the UK. Without them, the Premier league is nothing……..

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 17:46

      nozin around replied:
      absolutely 👏

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 17:42

    Stopping ownership like man city, chelsea and now newcastle should be a priority.

    Especially when ibacked by regimes on Amnesty's watchlist.

    The lowest.

    • Reply posted by true, today at 17:52

      true replied:
      Definitely. Politics isn't for football though apparently, unless it's an uneducated player kneeling and commenting on things they have little knowledge of

  • Comment posted by cleveleys is a dump, today at 17:42

    Given the immature comments made on this site ONE thing is clear DONT LET THE SO CALLED FANS HAVE ANY INPUT.The usual childish OIL,Plastic comments is all they can come up with and they should be ignored.The game in this Country was dying in 2000 with only Man Utd as the top player.NOW thanks to NEW money We have at least 3 Challengers this year.OIL? Go to Etihad,what an experience!!!

    • Reply posted by S13SFC, today at 17:46

      S13SFC replied:
      It's always good to see the special kids have a go online. Their institutions should be applauded.

  • Comment posted by expatfrog, today at 17:41

    Start making players pay their own agents fees for starters. A drain on footballs economy.

  • Comment posted by Bernard_F1, today at 17:39

    Only 4 of the 10 Premier League games this weekend will be broadcast in the UK. Ending lunacy such as this should be the first step in bringing English football into the 21st century.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:37

    An independent regulator something long overdue.

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 17:44

      nozin around replied:
      as if they’ll be allowed to do anything.

      only fans can force change, but its seriously hampered by 50,000,000 twitter fans in Asia.

  • Comment posted by I am Lord Lucan, today at 17:35

    Stopping all this oil money infecting the game would also help….

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 17:35

    How dare anyone else put their nose in my trough... Greed, greed and more greed... this guy has more stuffed envelopes that a Royal Mail sorting office.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:35

    Masters sure wants to hold onto his money and share it with the rest of the football pyramid. He is already crying about it.

    • Reply posted by true, today at 17:40

      true replied:
      Since when did the top flights money ever tickle down?

      If small clubs can't develop players, go on cup runs or run their affairs properly it's THEIR problem

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 17:34

    Of course the PL don't want an independent regulator.

    They want all that dirty cash from the billionaires.
    They want to keep ticket and food / drink prices going up.
    They want to ensure media deals are negotiated in a way that the bids keep going up.
    They want to ensure the PL is structurally biased to keep their favourite ('big') clubs in the PL.

  • Comment posted by Teras, today at 17:34

    Of course there are unintended consequences of regulation, and it should say something about the lords of football having gone so far off the deep end (chasing the dollar and the yuan) that regulation becomes preferable.

  • Comment posted by Goodwin14, today at 17:33

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by true, today at 17:44

      true replied:
      Invest? LOL spend £1.5bn over 10 years to make NUFC worth £1.8 bn

      Much easier to make ROI in other markets

      Same with man city and chelsea - the money invested in those 2 clubs could've been recouped by now (and some)

