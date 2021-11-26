Premier League chief executive Richard Masters open to 'principle' of independent regulator

We won't be resistant to change - Premier League CEO Richard Masters on independent regulator proposals

Premier League chief Richard Masters has told the BBC the league "supports the principle of an independent regulator", but warned "we need to be careful of unintended consequences".

The government have backed a proposed new body to oversee the English game.

"It's a key part of the recommendation, government-backed, and to push back would be wrong," said Masters in his first public comments on the plan.

The Premier League had previously objected to an independent regulator.

But significantly, it has now shifted position.

"We are open to an independent regulator and we want to discuss details with government going forward," Masters told BBC sports editor Dan Roan.

"We have to be careful not to damage the Premier League and English football. We agree with the thrust, but there are some pretty radical proposals there that need to be thought about."

He added: "What we need to be careful of is unintended consequences.

"It is a seismic change in the way football is going to be governed but we need to make sure we preserve some of the good things, the great successes and strengths of English football, which are driven off external investment and the ability of clubs to compete on the pitch.

"These reforms need to preserve all of that."

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch, the chair of a fan-led review into English football, said the game needs an independent regulator to stop it "lurching from crisis to crisis".

The report made 47 recommendations, including clubs having a 'shadow board' of fans so they are properly consulted on key decisions and that supporters hold a 'golden share' to protect their clubs' heritage and which competitions they play in.

"There is lots in the review and the devil is in the detail," said Masters. "Giving fans a greater voice, allowing them to have a bigger say in some of those important heritage issues that Tracey has identified as important, and we shouldn't resist all of that.

"In fact, some of our clubs have already adopted what I would describe as shadow boards.

"Last week Norwich brought forward to change their crest, they did so in huge consultation with their supporter base. So, I think those sorts of things can work as long as they are carefully described in the final policies."

However, Masters said Crouch's controversial recommendation of a Premier League transfer levy to raise more funds for the rest of the game was "too radical".

"There is already a levy of 4% on domestic transfers, 5% for international, for player welfare and youth development across the pyramid. 10% on top of that is too radical," Masters added.

"Will it have an impact on the Premier League and Championship's ability to secure the best talent and put on the best show to keep the virtuous circle going?"

Masters also said the Football League's request for 25% of all pooled broadcast revenue, an uplift of some £400m, would be "a disaster".

"Value has to be retained where it is generated otherwise that value can't be generated," he added.

"Premier League clubs have to be able to attract the best players, talent and managers and create that incredible competitiveness."

Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, today at 18:47

    As a Man City fan, I don't want any of our fans anywhere near the decision making processes. Just because you are fan doesn't mean that you are in any way capable of running or contributing to the decisions of running a large business.

  • Comment posted by Lirrix, today at 18:43

    It doesn't matter if you are an American, Russian, Saudi, Chinese or Arab (etc) billionaire.

    You will NOT be allowed to change the structure our National Sport to suit your financial whim.

    You are the current custodian of a Sports Club.

    Nothing more.

    Nothing less.

    Stop trying to buy football from under our noses.

    It stinks.

    92 clubs
    92 votes

  • Comment posted by Mitchie, today at 18:38

    The big clubs will simply not accept this snd they will create a European Super League to circumvent it. How naive can people be?

  • Comment posted by Ted_Derby, today at 18:33

    As a Ram, I am well aware that our accounting was at best dodgy, and at worst bordering on criminal, but every decision was ratified by the EFL initially, only after did they think to charge us, lose, then appeal. I think an independent regulator might have prevented us doing the creative accounting in the first place and we wouldn’t now be in this horror show. The game needs cleaning up.

  • Comment posted by daniel webb, today at 18:25

    Would the formation of the premier league passed the 22 "golden votes" in 1992? No.
    Is English football better today than 1992? Yes.

    • Reply posted by Greenjacketbilly, today at 18:30

      Greenjacketbilly replied:
      Except theres nothing English about it anymore

  • Comment posted by manchesterblue, today at 18:21

    aaaaaaand...as usual...theres a pic of City

    • Reply posted by numptylad, today at 18:35

      numptylad replied:
      They are Premier League Champions, whom ever were the PL Champs would be pictured.

  • Comment posted by inittogether25, today at 18:17

    There will and always have been bigger and smaller clubs financially. The issue now is that ability to compete is now entirely determined by owners relative wealth and that the disproportionate wealth of some 6/7 clubs means that any clubs outside this group are increasingly unlikely to win the premiership.
    In this case what do fans of any other clubs actually think they are competing for?

  • Comment posted by Fourseasons, today at 18:16

    When a player costs £100 million surely that’s enough for everyone including Agents, and also a 10% fee into a fund for the lower leagues?
    As usual it’s the ones with the power who need to change but they don’t want to lose out on anything. The FA talks about helping ‘grass roots’ really little is done. Many teams only survive due to dedicated supporters, ignored by the powers that be.

    • Reply posted by true, today at 18:39

      true replied:
      The issue is lower league clubs will quickly rely on this "fund" and it won't stop bad ownership/management

  • Comment posted by colt seavers, today at 18:10

    It's about 15 years too late. Chelsea and City have ruined what football is all about

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 18:14

      TheMiller replied:
      Without City and Chelsea we’d have a boring league like every single country on the continent

  • Comment posted by Lirrix, today at 18:03

    Firstly,
    English Football League structure
    92x clubs
    4x divisions
    Promotion/Relegation
    FA Cup

    This world renowned history and culture should be put under the protection of English Heritage.

    Like a Grade II listed building, Stonehenge or The Angel of the North.

    Purely to keep the integrity of sport.

    Then,
    Fan ownership
    Performance based pay
    And
    A fairer share of money

    Protect our football

    • Reply posted by Fourseasons, today at 18:17

      Fourseasons replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by maaca, today at 17:57

    Super league will come quicker then you think and and sky bt will follow don't preach you may get your wish

  • Comment posted by collybuckiechucky, today at 17:56

    So as long as the foreign TV rights money and the players wages keep increasing everything will be fine, this reminds me of the *big mafia families get together* in The Godfather .

  • Comment posted by SoWhat, today at 17:51

    Will that be an “Independent Regulator” full of their mates or some dumb oinks who know nothing about football and are just doing it for easy money?

    • Reply posted by SoWhat, today at 17:52

      SoWhat replied:
      Because it’s usually one of the 2, and very rarely an “Independent Regulator” that is actually “Independent”.

  • Comment posted by steff, today at 17:51

    Oil money as made the league competitive, its only the fans of certain clubs that complain about it. They want to go back to the times when their clubs were guaranteed CL places and shared the domestic trophies between themselves. Those times have gone, get over it.

    • Reply posted by true, today at 18:04

      true replied:
      You are joking

      Man city and Chelsea fans now don't give a hoot about anti-competitiveness. And as many clubs have won the league in the 18 years since abramovich arrived as the 18 years before! But now even the league cup is more of a closed shop. Sky money has made the league more competitve. Oil money definitely hasn't!

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 17:48

    Can't wait to see who the toothless puppet 'Independant Regulator' will be.

    • Reply posted by Geordie, today at 18:09

      Geordie replied:
      I am sure Gary Neville will be pushing for it. After all he has experience of running a club, playing and being a manager (not). He would be a disaster

  • Comment posted by S13SFC, today at 17:47

    If they don't want it then it can only be a good thing.

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 17:45

    Football lurching from one crisis to another? Are we sure Tracey Couch isn’t mixing up Cricket with football?

  • Comment posted by sunnyjim, today at 17:44

    They have just signed a multi billion pound deal with the US to show games over there, yet he is worried about giving a bit of money to the lower leagues, and almost considers it charity. They should appreciate the work that teams outside the Premier League do to nurture footballing talent and maintain football as the most popular sport in the UK. Without them, the Premier league is nothing……..

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 17:46

      nozin around replied:
      absolutely 👏

