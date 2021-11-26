Premier League chief executive Richard Masters open to 'principle' of independent regulator
Premier League chief Richard Masters has told the BBC the league "supports the principle of an independent regulator", but warned "we need to be careful of unintended consequences".
The government have backed a proposed new body to oversee the English game.
"It's a key part of the recommendation, government-backed, and to push back would be wrong," said Masters in his first public comments on the plan.
The Premier League had previously objected to an independent regulator.
But significantly, it has now shifted position.
"We are open to an independent regulator and we want to discuss details with government going forward," Masters told BBC sports editor Dan Roan.
"We have to be careful not to damage the Premier League and English football. We agree with the thrust, but there are some pretty radical proposals there that need to be thought about."
He added: "What we need to be careful of is unintended consequences.
"It is a seismic change in the way football is going to be governed but we need to make sure we preserve some of the good things, the great successes and strengths of English football, which are driven off external investment and the ability of clubs to compete on the pitch.
"These reforms need to preserve all of that."
Former sports minister Tracey Crouch, the chair of a fan-led review into English football, said the game needs an independent regulator to stop it "lurching from crisis to crisis".
The report made 47 recommendations, including clubs having a 'shadow board' of fans so they are properly consulted on key decisions and that supporters hold a 'golden share' to protect their clubs' heritage and which competitions they play in.
"There is lots in the review and the devil is in the detail," said Masters. "Giving fans a greater voice, allowing them to have a bigger say in some of those important heritage issues that Tracey has identified as important, and we shouldn't resist all of that.
"In fact, some of our clubs have already adopted what I would describe as shadow boards.
"Last week Norwich brought forward to change their crest, they did so in huge consultation with their supporter base. So, I think those sorts of things can work as long as they are carefully described in the final policies."
However, Masters said Crouch's controversial recommendation of a Premier League transfer levy to raise more funds for the rest of the game was "too radical".
"There is already a levy of 4% on domestic transfers, 5% for international, for player welfare and youth development across the pyramid. 10% on top of that is too radical," Masters added.
"Will it have an impact on the Premier League and Championship's ability to secure the best talent and put on the best show to keep the virtuous circle going?"
Masters also said the Football League's request for 25% of all pooled broadcast revenue, an uplift of some £400m, would be "a disaster".
"Value has to be retained where it is generated otherwise that value can't be generated," he added.
"Premier League clubs have to be able to attract the best players, talent and managers and create that incredible competitiveness."
You will NOT be allowed to change the structure our National Sport to suit your financial whim.
You are the current custodian of a Sports Club.
Nothing more.
Nothing less.
Stop trying to buy football from under our noses.
It stinks.
92 clubs
92 votes
Is English football better today than 1992? Yes.
In this case what do fans of any other clubs actually think they are competing for?
As usual it’s the ones with the power who need to change but they don’t want to lose out on anything. The FA talks about helping ‘grass roots’ really little is done. Many teams only survive due to dedicated supporters, ignored by the powers that be.
English Football League structure
92x clubs
4x divisions
Promotion/Relegation
FA Cup
This world renowned history and culture should be put under the protection of English Heritage.
Like a Grade II listed building, Stonehenge or The Angel of the North.
Purely to keep the integrity of sport.
Then,
Fan ownership
Performance based pay
And
A fairer share of money
Protect our football