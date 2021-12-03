Scottish League Two
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1

Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 21Schwake
  • 29McKay
  • 5Bronsky
  • 16Kane
  • 22Brian
  • 18Kidd
  • 26Robertson
  • 12Berry
  • 11Hilton
  • 23Murray
  • 9See

Substitutes

  • 1Quate
  • 2Reekie
  • 4Farrell
  • 7Smith
  • 17Ferguson

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Clark
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Docherty
  • 4Moxon
  • 7HunterBooked at 18mins
  • 9Smith
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 13Birch
  • 15Wallace
  • 16Anderson
  • 17Fleming
  • 18Purdue
  • 19McCartney
  • 20Steele
  • 21Garrity
Referee:
Stewart Luke

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Lucas Berry (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie Barnes (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

  5. Booking

    Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Lucas Berry (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Matthew Douglas.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Edinburgh City 0, Annan Athletic 1. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  11. Post update

    Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Berry (Edinburgh City).

  14. Post update

    Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts1411302791836
2Forfar1475223121126
3Annan Athletic157262018223
4Stirling146352117421
5Edinburgh City156361820-221
6Stenhousemuir145361819-118
7Albion145271720-317
8Stranraer144461420-616
9Elgin143471219-713
10Cowdenbeath141310925-166
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories