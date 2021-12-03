Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic

Lucas Berry (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 21Schwake
- 29McKay
- 5Bronsky
- 16Kane
- 22Brian
- 18Kidd
- 26Robertson
- 12Berry
- 11Hilton
- 23Murray
- 9See
Substitutes
- 1Quate
- 2Reekie
- 4Farrell
- 7Smith
- 17Ferguson
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 5Douglas
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Clark
- 11Johnston
- 8Docherty
- 4Moxon
- 7HunterBooked at 18mins
- 9Smith
- 10Goss
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 13Birch
- 15Wallace
- 16Anderson
- 17Fleming
- 18Purdue
- 19McCartney
- 20Steele
- 21Garrity
- Referee:
- Stewart Luke
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Charlie Barnes (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Booking
Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Lucas Berry (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Matthew Douglas.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 0, Annan Athletic 1. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Lucas Berry (Edinburgh City).
Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.