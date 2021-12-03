Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock

Offside, Inverness CT. Danny Devine tries a through ball, but Billy Mckay is caught offside.
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 15Broadfoot
- 6Devine
- 5Deas
- 12MacGregor
- 18Allardice
- 4Welsh
- 10Doran
- 11Sutherland
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 14Walsh
- 16Jamieson
- 17McDonald
- 21MacKay
- 23McAlear
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Hemming
- 2Hodson
- 24McGowan
- 5Murray
- 18Waters
- 29Burke
- 17Lyons
- 19Polworth
- 7McKenzie
- 10Robinson
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 6Stokes
- 8Alston
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 14Sanders
- 15Murray
- 23Burrell
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Hodson (Kilmarnock).
Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Euan Murray (Kilmarnock).
Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock).
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Attempt saved. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Robinson.
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock).
Attempt blocked. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock).
Attempt saved. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roddy MacGregor.
Offside, Kilmarnock. Euan Murray tries a through ball, but Chris Burke is caught offside.
Foul by Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT).
Post update
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Doran with a cross.
First Half begins.