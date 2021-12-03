Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 12MacGregor
  • 18Allardice
  • 4Welsh
  • 10Doran
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 14Walsh
  • 16Jamieson
  • 17McDonald
  • 21MacKay
  • 23McAlear

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Hodson
  • 24McGowan
  • 5Murray
  • 18Waters
  • 29Burke
  • 17Lyons
  • 19Polworth
  • 7McKenzie
  • 10Robinson
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 6Stokes
  • 8Alston
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 23Burrell
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Inverness CT. Danny Devine tries a through ball, but Billy Mckay is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lee Hodson (Kilmarnock).

  4. Post update

    Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Euan Murray (Kilmarnock).

  6. Post update

    Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Robinson.

  10. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roddy MacGregor.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Euan Murray tries a through ball, but Chris Burke is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT).

  18. Post update

    Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Doran with a cross.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock169342091130
2Raith Rovers1585226161029
3Inverness CT168531811729
4Partick Thistle1583429141527
5Arbroath1576226131327
6Dunfermline152761524-913
7Ayr153481326-1313
8Hamilton153481329-1613
9Morton152671220-812
10Queen of Sth153391323-1012
