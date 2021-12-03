Championship
FulhamFulham1BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1

Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth: Late Adarabioyo header keeps Whites top of Championship

By Adam LaniganBBC Sport

Championship

Dominic Solanke
Dominic Solanke's 16th Championship goal of the season had put Bournemouth ahead early in the second half

Tosin Adarabioyo's first goal for Fulham ensured his side shared the points with Bournemouth in a meeting of the Championship's top two.

The defender glanced home substitute Tom Cairney's cross with six minutes remaining to keep his team one point clear in first place.

Dominic Solanke had scored his 17th goal of the season six seconds into the second half to put Bournemouth ahead.

But they could not hang on to give manager Scott Parker a winning return to his old club.

It is now three successive draws for Marco Silva's Fulham, whereas Bournemouth have won only one of their past six games following a blistering start to the season.

Top two prove their quality

With the Championship season almost at its halfway point, there was genuine excitement ahead of the meeting of the division's two outstanding teams so far and they did not disappoint with an enthralling encounter.

No side had scored more than Fulham's 49 goals, while they and Bournemouth shared the joint best defensive record - along with West Brom - with just 16 conceded.

There was the added spice, too, of Parker returning to the club he left in the summer after more than two years in charge with both promotion and relegation on his CV from his time at Craven Cottage.

The tempo was high from the off with Adam Smith testing Marek Rodak for the visitors and Neeskens Kebano twice forcing saves out of Mark Travers at the other end all inside the first 10 minutes.

In a game littered with intrigue and sub-plots, the Championship's top two strikers were also on the field in Aleksandar Mitrovic and Solanke.

Solanke is having his best ever season for goals and he twice nearly gave Bournemouth the lead, but the 24-year-old was just off target on both occasions.

But as a pulsating half ended, Fulham looked certain to score, only for visiting captain Steve Cook to make two sensational goalbound blocks in the same attack, from Mitrovic and then Fabio Carvalho.

Solanke's goal straight from the restart caught the home side cold as he latched on to Philip Billing's lofted pass in what appeared to be a training ground move.

Fulham were stunned and took time to respond before they turned up the pressure on the visitors' goal, with Travers called upon to deny Kebano and Mitrovic.

But with six minutes left, Adarabioyo found the net for the first time since a goal on loan for Blackburn in June 2020 to claim a point their efforts deserved.

It was an excellent advert for the Championship and on this evidence, both sides will be favourites to claim the two automatic promotion slots in May.

Parker proud of Cherries - reaction

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker told BBC Radio Solent:

"We've come here with a group of players and some of them only off the back of just one day's training. Gary Cahill and Adam Smith have been out for a while, but we're a little bit desperate at the moment and we're struggling in that sense.

"We go ahead and then they put us under immense pressure from that point onwards and we weren't quite able to hold out.

"There's elements of the performance you want to improve so early in the process, but overall, I'm incredibly proud of my team and each and every one of them.

"I know the situation in-house at this moment in time and some of those boys out there put their hand up when I get that it wasn't ideal.

"Steve Cook epitomised everything that we needed to do tonight, Mark Travers and Cahill too.

"I said before the game that we would need to weather it and it would be painful at times, but they put it in.

"The goal was straight off the training ground. We worked on it on Thursday to try to work out where they were weak and sometimes they don't always come to fruition on the stage.

"But tonight, there's nothing more pleasing that it came off. We wanted to try to exploit the spaces between full-back and centre-half on transitions and the areas where Dominic Solanke was popping up, and it worked."

Fulham

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameRodák
    Average rating

    6.38

  2. Squad number4Player nameOdoi
    Average rating

    6.08

  3. Squad number16Player nameTosin
    Average rating

    6.61

  4. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    6.43

  5. Squad number23Player nameBryan
    Average rating

    5.93

  6. Squad number24Player nameSeri
    Average rating

    6.21

  7. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    6.27

  8. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    6.44

  9. Squad number28Player nameCarvalho
    Average rating

    6.30

  10. Squad number7Player nameKebano
    Average rating

    7.12

  11. Squad number9Player nameMitrovic
    Average rating

    6.58

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    6.72

  2. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    6.12

AFC Bournemouth

Starting XI

  1. Squad number42Player nameTravers
    Average rating

    6.29

  2. Squad number17Player nameStacey
    Average rating

    5.67

  3. Squad number24Player nameCahill
    Average rating

    6.12

  4. Squad number3Player nameS Cook
    Average rating

    6.70

  5. Squad number15Player nameA Smith
    Average rating

    6.05

  6. Squad number4Player nameL Cook
    Average rating

    6.03

  7. Squad number29Player nameBilling
    Average rating

    5.77

  8. Squad number11Player nameEmiliano Marcondes
    Average rating

    5.72

  9. Squad number10Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    7.26

  10. Squad number9Player nameSolanke
    Average rating

    6.56

  11. Squad number32Player nameAnthony
    Average rating

    5.83

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameMepham
    Average rating

    5.24

  2. Squad number12Player nameBrady
    Average rating

    5.28

  3. Squad number22Player namePearson
    Average rating

    5.68

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Odoi
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23BryanBooked at 68mins
  • 24SeriSubstituted forCairneyat 70'minutes
  • 6Reed
  • 8Wilson
  • 28CarvalhoBooked at 51minsSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 70'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 7Kebano
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 10Cairney
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 25Onomah

Bournemouth

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 42TraversBooked at 62mins
  • 17StaceyBooked at 34mins
  • 24Cahill
  • 3S Cook
  • 15A SmithBooked at 61minsSubstituted forMephamat 89'minutes
  • 4L CookBooked at 16mins
  • 29BillingBooked at 88mins
  • 11MarcondesSubstituted forPearsonat 56'minutes
  • 10ChristieBooked at 80mins
  • 9Solanke
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forBradyat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Nyland
  • 6Mepham
  • 12Brady
  • 18Lowe
  • 22Pearson
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 27Rogers
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home24
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 1, Bournemouth 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Bournemouth 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harrison Reed (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ben Pearson.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harrison Reed (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

  6. Post update

    Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Brady (Bournemouth).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Chris Mepham replaces Adam Smith.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Robbie Brady replaces Jaidon Anthony.

  10. Booking

    Philip Billing (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 1, Bournemouth 1. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Steve Cook.

  15. Booking

    Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.

  18. Booking

    Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Joe Bryan (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 22:27

    The Parachute Payment Play-off…. ends in a bore-draw. How apt.

  • Comment posted by fulhamman, today at 22:27

    Only need to look at the stats to see who should have won, Bournemouth got away with it. Fulham by far the better team.

  • Comment posted by FFC65EBOURNE, today at 22:27

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 22:26

    Good game, fair result.

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 22:26

    Injuries making life difficult for us the last few weeks, but great game from Travers and Steve Cook was excellent tonight. A well deserved point 🍒🍒🍒

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 22:23

    Good open entertaining game.

    Fulham will probably feel they should have won but then again glad to get a point.

    Bournemouth defended well.

  • Comment posted by Chardonnay, today at 22:22

    Wba won't get anywhere near them.

  • Comment posted by FFC65EBOURNE, today at 22:20

    Top of the League? I thought it was Clueless Parker and the 🍒dirty team according to their fans....looked at the table and it's still Fulham top of the league 🤫. Thanks🍒😂Up the Fulham ⚔️🐼🏁

  • Comment posted by Ben Zona, today at 22:20

    Those cardboard clappers dished out by Fulham sound great. They really boost the atmosphere.

  • Comment posted by QPR 67, today at 22:20

    Good result for the chasing pack...but they both will be promoted...

  • Comment posted by They Dont Like it up em, today at 22:18

    Not sure West Brom will catch these two teams up, but a draw stops one of them getting further away

  • Comment posted by EAT MORE BACON, today at 22:18

    Good game, Fulham were better.

    AFCB invited pressure leading to the inevitable by sitting back after their goal and spending far too much time trying to play out from the back ie. fannying around!

    On the terraces AFCB were the only team to be heard, poor showing from the home support.

    Result was a fair outcome.

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 22:18

    As a neutral I cannot believe how bias the officials were towards Bournemouth.

    Apparently Fulham have been on the end of some poor decisions for a few weeks.

    • Reply posted by FFC65EBOURNE, today at 22:24

      FFC65EBOURNE replied:
      Wilson should definitely had a penalty, dirty🍒

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 3rd December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham21135350173344
2Bournemouth21127237172043
3QPR2010553325835
4West Brom2097427161134
5Blackburn209653427733
6Coventry209652723433
7Stoke209472421331
8Huddersfield208482323028
9Swansea207672526-127
10Millwall206952021-127
11Blackpool207672022-227
12Middlesbrough207582323026
13Sheff Utd207582526-126
14Birmingham207581921-226
15Luton206772726125
16Nottm Forest206772423125
17Preston206772226-425
18Bristol City206592130-923
19Hull2063111623-721
20Cardiff2063112134-1321
21Reading2082102632-620
22Peterborough2044121738-2116
23Barnsley2026121331-1812
24Derby2041061720-31
View full Championship table

