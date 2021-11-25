Scotland to face Ukraine in World Cup play-off semi-finals

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland will face Ukraine at Hampden in the World Cup play-off semi-finals before potentially taking on either Wales or Austria in the final.

Steve Clarke's side could then face an all-British showdown away to the Welsh should they both progress.

Scotland were first out the bowls in Zurich, avoiding a possible clash with European champions Italy and Portugal, who were drawn in the same section.

The semi-final will be on 24 March, with the final five days later.

The Scots finished second in their qualifying group behind Denmark after suffering just one defeat.

It meant they were seeded for the first part of the draw, ensuring a home tie, but the second half of the draw was open and Scotland were given an away tie if they reach their final.

First, though, they will have to defeat a Ukraine side who were unbeaten in their qualifying group as they finished runners-up behind France, having drawn twice with the world champions.

The side managed by Oleksandr Petrakov are currently ranked 25th in the world, 13 places above the Scots.

