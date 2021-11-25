Match ends, Belgium Women 19, Armenia Women 0.
Belgium hammered Armenia 19-0 on a night that featured goals flying in across women's World Cup qualifying.
Captain Tessa Wullaert, who spent two seasons at Manchester City, scored five for the hosts, who are third in Group F after four games.
Defender Amber Tysiak and midfielder Tine De Caigny both netted hat-tricks, with Janice Cayman, Hannah Eurlings and Jarne Teulings scoring twice in Leuven.
Goals for Justine Vanhaevermaet and Sarah Wijnants completed the rout.
Belgium's victory was not quite a record winning margin, though. There are four known instances of teams winning 21-0 in women's internationals - Japan thrashed Guam, Canada thumped Puerto Rico, New Zealand hammered Samoa and Australia demolished Western Samoa by that scoreline, all in the 1990s.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland won 11-0 away against North Macedonia as Simone Magill scored four and Rachel Furness grabbed a hat-trick.
Spain were also among the goals, beating Faroe Islands 12-0 with Esther Gonzalez scoring four of those.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Evrard
- 23VangheluweSubstituted forOnziaat 73'minutes
- 4Tysiak
- 18De NeveSubstituted forDelooseat 62'minutes
- 2PhiltjensSubstituted forMertensat 62'minutes
- 13EurlingsBooked at 57minsSubstituted forVanmechelenat 73'minutes
- 10Vanhaevermaet
- 6De CaignySubstituted forTeulingsat 45'minutes
- 11Cayman
- 9Wullaert
- 5Wijnants
Substitutes
- 1Odeurs
- 3Blom
- 7Mertens
- 8Onzia
- 12Lemey
- 14Vanmechelen
- 15Teulings
- 17Iliano
- 19Vande Velde
- 22Deloose
Armenia Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Andriasyan
- 5KarapetyanBooked at 24mins
- 17Yeghyan
- 3Ghazaryan
- 22Ghukasyan
- 4SakhinovaSubstituted forBedoyanat 82'minutes
- 7AvesyanSubstituted forAsatryanat 75'minutes
- 10OsipyanSubstituted forJebejyanat 45'minutes
- 6Der-MegerdichianSubstituted forAghababianat 45'minutes
- 20DallakyanSubstituted forYeghyanat 88'minutes
- 8Artin
Substitutes
- 2Jebejyan
- 9Bedoyan
- 11Ghazaryan
- 12Harutyunyan
- 13Khalatyan
- 14Asatryan
- 15Galstyan
- 18Asatryan
- 19Yeghyan
- 21Karakhanyan
- 23Aghababian
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium Women 19, Armenia Women 0.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium Women 19, Armenia Women 0. Jarne Teulings (Belgium Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tessa Wullaert.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium Women 18, Armenia Women 0. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sarah Wijnants.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium Women 17, Armenia Women 0. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Janice Cayman.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium Women 16, Armenia Women 0. Janice Cayman (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lenie Onzia.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia Women. Karine Yeghyan replaces Anna Dallakyan.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia Women. Mia Bedoyan replaces Maria Sakhinova.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium Women 15, Armenia Women 0. Janice Cayman (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium Women 14, Armenia Women 0. Jarne Teulings (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia Women. Veronika Asatryan replaces Nancy Avesyan.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium Women. Davinia Vanmechelen replaces Hannah Eurlings.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium Women. Lenie Onzia replaces Jody Vangheluwe.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium Women 13, Armenia Women 0. Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tessa Wullaert.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium Women. Zenia Mertens replaces Davina Philtjens.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium Women. Laura Deloose replaces Laura De Neve.
Booking
Hannah Eurlings (Belgium Women) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium Women 12, Armenia Women 0. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Eurlings.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium Women. Jarne Teulings replaces Tine De Caigny.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia Women. Lily Jebejyan replaces Olga Osipyan.