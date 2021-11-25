Last updated on .From the section Football

Belgium's comprehensive victory fell just short of the record wins in World Cup qualifying

Belgium hammered Armenia 19-0 on a night that featured goals flying in across women's World Cup qualifying.

Captain Tessa Wullaert, who spent two seasons at Manchester City, scored five for the hosts, who are third in Group F after four games.

Defender Amber Tysiak and midfielder Tine De Caigny both netted hat-tricks, with Janice Cayman, Hannah Eurlings and Jarne Teulings scoring twice in Leuven.

Goals for Justine Vanhaevermaet and Sarah Wijnants completed the rout.

Belgium's victory was not quite a record winning margin, though. There are four known instances of teams winning 21-0 in women's internationals - Japan thrashed Guam, Canada thumped Puerto Rico, New Zealand hammered Samoa and Australia demolished Western Samoa by that scoreline, all in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland won 11-0 away against North Macedonia as Simone Magill scored four and Rachel Furness grabbed a hat-trick.

Spain were also among the goals, beating Faroe Islands 12-0 with Esther Gonzalez scoring four of those.