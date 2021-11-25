Europa League - Group E
Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow0LazioLazio3

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-3 Lazio: Ralf Rangnick's team lose at home in Europa League

Lazio goal
Lokomotiv Moscow are fourth in the Russian Premier League and bottom of their Europa League group

Potential Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's current employers Lokomotiv Moscow lost 3-0 at home to Lazio in the Europa League.

Former Schalke and RB Leipzig boss Rangnick, 63, is currently the Russian club's head of sports and development.

It has been reported Rangnick has agreed terms to manage United until the end of the season, but a deal between the clubs has not been finalised.

Lokomotiv are bottom of Group E and cannot advance into the next phase.

After a goalless first half, two penalties from Ciro Immobile and a late third strike from former Chelsea winger Pedro gave the Italian side victory to leave them second in the group.

Lokomotiv, managed by Markus Gisdol, play group leaders Marseille away on 9 December and need to win to have a chance of finishing third and dropping into the Europa Conference League.

Line-ups

Lokomotiv Moscow

Formation 4-4-2

  • 53Khudyakov
  • 24NenakhovBooked at 13minsSubstituted forSilyanovat 28'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 27Cerqueira Paim
  • 31RybusBooked at 86mins
  • 5MaradishviliSubstituted forZinovichat 77'minutes
  • 6BarinovBooked at 62mins
  • 8Beka Beka
  • 94RybchinskiySubstituted forSmolovat 59'minutes
  • 88Lisakovich
  • 25KamanoBooked at 1minsSubstituted forBorisenkoat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Nascimento Castro
  • 9Smolov
  • 45Silyanov
  • 49Borisenko
  • 60Savin
  • 73Petrov
  • 74Cherny
  • 75Babkin
  • 81Khlynov
  • 90Zinovich

Lazio

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Strakosha
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 33Acerbi
  • 23Hysaj
  • 10Romero AlconchelBooked at 35minsSubstituted forMilinkovic-Savicat 59'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 6LeivaBooked at 57minsSubstituted forCataldiat 59'minutes
  • 88Basic
  • 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forPedroat 45'minutes
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forMuriqiat 66'minutes
  • 20ZaccagniBooked at 21minsSubstituted forLazzariat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Escalante
  • 8Akpa Akpro
  • 9Pedro
  • 18Romero
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 25Reina
  • 26Radu
  • 27Moro Prescoli
  • 29Lazzari
  • 32Cataldi
  • 42Moretti
  • 94Muriqi
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamLokomotiv MoscowAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Lazio 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Lazio 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Murilo Cerqueira.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Daniil Khudyakov.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patric (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Manuel Lazzari.

  6. Post update

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Lazio 3. Pedro (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

  10. Booking

    Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Tin Jedvaj.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Manuel Lazzari replaces Mattia Zaccagni.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Toma Basic.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Lazio. Toma Basic tries a through ball, but Pedro is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Kirill Zinovich replaces Konstantin Maradishvili.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Grigoriy Borisenko replaces François Kamano.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitali Lisakovich (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

  20. Booking

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.

Thursday 25th November 2021

