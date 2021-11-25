Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lokomotiv Moscow are fourth in the Russian Premier League and bottom of their Europa League group

Potential Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's current employers Lokomotiv Moscow lost 3-0 at home to Lazio in the Europa League.

Former Schalke and RB Leipzig boss Rangnick, 63, is currently the Russian club's head of sports and development.

It has been reported Rangnick has agreed terms to manage United until the end of the season, but a deal between the clubs has not been finalised.

Lokomotiv are bottom of Group E and cannot advance into the next phase.

After a goalless first half, two penalties from Ciro Immobile and a late third strike from former Chelsea winger Pedro gave the Italian side victory to leave them second in the group.

Lokomotiv, managed by Markus Gisdol, play group leaders Marseille away on 9 December and need to win to have a chance of finishing third and dropping into the Europa Conference League.