Match ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Lazio 3.
Potential Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's current employers Lokomotiv Moscow lost 3-0 at home to Lazio in the Europa League.
Former Schalke and RB Leipzig boss Rangnick, 63, is currently the Russian club's head of sports and development.
It has been reported Rangnick has agreed terms to manage United until the end of the season, but a deal between the clubs has not been finalised.
Lokomotiv are bottom of Group E and cannot advance into the next phase.
After a goalless first half, two penalties from Ciro Immobile and a late third strike from former Chelsea winger Pedro gave the Italian side victory to leave them second in the group.
Lokomotiv, managed by Markus Gisdol, play group leaders Marseille away on 9 December and need to win to have a chance of finishing third and dropping into the Europa Conference League.
Line-ups
Lokomotiv Moscow
Formation 4-4-2
- 53Khudyakov
- 24NenakhovBooked at 13minsSubstituted forSilyanovat 28'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 16Jedvaj
- 27Cerqueira Paim
- 31RybusBooked at 86mins
- 5MaradishviliSubstituted forZinovichat 77'minutes
- 6BarinovBooked at 62mins
- 8Beka Beka
- 94RybchinskiySubstituted forSmolovat 59'minutes
- 88Lisakovich
- 25KamanoBooked at 1minsSubstituted forBorisenkoat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Nascimento Castro
- 9Smolov
- 45Silyanov
- 49Borisenko
- 60Savin
- 73Petrov
- 74Cherny
- 75Babkin
- 81Khlynov
- 90Zinovich
Lazio
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 33Acerbi
- 23Hysaj
- 10Romero AlconchelBooked at 35minsSubstituted forMilinkovic-Savicat 59'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 6LeivaBooked at 57minsSubstituted forCataldiat 59'minutes
- 88Basic
- 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forPedroat 45'minutes
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forMuriqiat 66'minutes
- 20ZaccagniBooked at 21minsSubstituted forLazzariat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Escalante
- 8Akpa Akpro
- 9Pedro
- 18Romero
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 25Reina
- 26Radu
- 27Moro Prescoli
- 29Lazzari
- 32Cataldi
- 42Moretti
- 94Muriqi
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Lazio 3.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Murilo Cerqueira.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Daniil Khudyakov.
Attempt saved. Patric (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Manuel Lazzari.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.
Attempt missed. Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi.
Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Goal!
Goal! Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Lazio 3. Pedro (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Booking
Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Tin Jedvaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Manuel Lazzari replaces Mattia Zaccagni.
Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Toma Basic.
Offside, Lazio. Toma Basic tries a through ball, but Pedro is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Kirill Zinovich replaces Konstantin Maradishvili.
Substitution
Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Grigoriy Borisenko replaces François Kamano.
Attempt missed. Vitali Lisakovich (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.