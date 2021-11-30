Northern Ireland have won 10 competitive matches over the past 12 months in a history-making year

Seaview was awash with celebration and joy on Monday night as nine goals and three points against North Macedonia brought a close to an incredible 2021.

It has been a remarkable year for Kenny Shiels' part-timers, who have defied the odds to become one of the feel-good stories in sport.

There was the historic Euro 2022 qualification, the ultimate underdog story, as they outplayed and outfought heavy favourites Ukraine over two legs.

In September there was the proper return of fans and a famous night at Windsor Park, before a trip to Wembley, two sold-out games at Seaview, a record 11-0 win and Rachel Furness' goals record for Northern Ireland.

Even in their wildest dreams, Shiels and his players could not have envisioned the year that was to come.

With their World Cup dreams still alive, Simone Magill feels Monday's victory over North Macedonia in front of a packed Seaview crowd was like a cumulation and "celebration" of their achievements.

"It was my first time properly playing in front of the fans again and it was an amazing occasion,"added Magill.

"We put on a show for everyone and it was like a celebration, but we have a lot of work to do and we have a big year coming up.

"To end the year on this high is fantastic but we will get our heads down in the new year and that is when the real hard work starts for us."

Northern Ireland secure second huge win over North Macedonia

'This team is for you'

In a moment of self-indulgence, this journalist remembers the day when he, as Jurgen Klopp may put it, was turned from a doubter to believer.

It was a standard interview with Chloe McCarron in September 2020, and an admittedly rather lazy question about NI's hopes was met with the response: "It's not about seeing where we end up. We want to qualify and everyone has that belief."

At the time, NI had yet to win a game under Shiels and Euro qualification looked a long way off, yet the unwavering confidence from McCarron offers insight into the belief in this squad.

The truth is, the majority of people will have had that lightbulb moment at some stage over the past 18 months given the underdog nature of this side.

They have completely defied the odds to make history time after time, and the beauty of it all? Whether you have been following the team before the Shiels era, or have only come on board over the past few months - this team is for you.

Looking around Seaview, a bouncing fortress, you can sense what this team have done. You have young fans, old die-hard supporters who have followed the men's team their entire lives, families and a new generation of the Green and White Army. It is a special buzz which has brought people together.

Momentum is building before a big 2022 for Northern Ireland

Players and fans in perfect unison

The past 12 months have been a wave of euphoria and emotion which is almost impossible not to get caught up in.

You have to remember, Northern Ireland's history-making success took place in the backdrop of empty stadiums. That made Monday's win all the more special, with more than 3,000 present to watch a comprehensive win to round out the most magical of years.

Looking back to the play-off victory over Ukraine, it was the biggest moment of the players' lives - yet, bar their injured team-mates and some media, there was barely a soul there to witness it.

But as the full-time whistle approached, the car horns blared and cheering outside the ground. It was a surreal, yet special moment and a new experience for all in the new normal.

When supporters were allowed to return to the grounds they came in their droves. At Windsor Park in September, where a record crowd attended a women's game, the appreciation was palpable. After the game, players linked arms and there was a 4,000-strong choir singing - the girls in green their conductors.

The scenes after NI's victory over Latvia at Windsor Park will live long in the memory

After that, every single player took time to sign autographs, creating memories which will last a lifetime for some of the next generation in attendance.

Not only have they sold out Seaview, they have done it for two games in a row and there was a clamour on social media in the days leading up to the game to see if any spare tickets were available - which was unthinkable at the start of Shiels' tenure.

"If we take a step back and reflect on what we have done this year - it is incredible and it is only going to keep getting better for us," added Everton forward Magill.

"Even nights like tonight, selling this place out and the feeling when we are scoring - that is only going to keep growing and it is fantastic for women's football in Northern Ireland."

Momentum building ahead of Euro 2022

It is easy to take success for granted, but this side, who have worked harder than most to reach this point, treat the newfound expectation and praise as a privilege after years of heartache.

Momentum is firmly going in the right direction, and with full-time football set to be implemented for the domestic-based players, there is genuine hope that this fairytale year will not be a one off.

After their record win over North Macedonia, Shiels' quote about his players' "hearts were dancing in their eyes" was an insight to the connection between manager and his team.

Kerry Beattie shows what it means to score the first goal for your country

It's a wonderful thing for a manager to say about his players - the fight, desire and emotion in this team is something else and has no doubt driven them to this level.

After everything that has been achieved in a magical 2021, and no matter what happens over the next year, the legacy of this team will be felt for decades and generations to come - and that is something we should all take a moment to appreciate.

While Monday night was a celebration of everything that has been achieved by this remarkable team, there is tremendous belief that this journey is far from over.

As Magill said, the hard work is only getting started and momentum is taking the team in the right direction before another historic 12 months to come.