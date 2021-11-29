Last updated on .From the section Football

Rafael Benitez will become the first manager since 1894 to have taken charge of both Everton and Liverpool in a Merseyside derby when the Toffees welcome the Reds to Goodison in the Premier League on Wednesday.

But can you name these 10 players and managers who have crossed the divide to take on a bitter rival?

You have three minutes to name them - we have given you some clues to help you along.

