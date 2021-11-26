Aston Villa are favourites with the bookmakers to sign Rangers winger Ryan Kent in the upcoming January transfer window to reunite the 25-year-old with former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard and with the Scottish champions likely to move him on before his value begins to deteriorate heading into the last 18 months of his contract. (Scottish Sun) external-link

New Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is poised to add Ajax youth coach Dave Vos to his three-strong Dutch coaching contingent, with De Telegraaf reporting that the 38-year-old has told his present club's under-18 side he will be leaving them following their Uefa Youth League clash with Besiktas. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom has been appointed Sheffield United manager, with the 44-year old being joined by former Rangers boss Stuart McCall as his assistant. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Hibernian have asked Raith Rovers not to play Dylan Tait in the Kirkcaldy club's Scottish Cup tie against Falkirk this weekend to prevent the 19-year-old on-loan midfielder being cup-tied. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Joel Nouble, the English striker sent out on loan to Arbroath by Livingston after signing this summer from Aldershot Town, has been blocked from playing for the Scottish Championship side in this weekend's Scottish Cup tie against Forfar Athletic with his parent club preparing a January recall for the 25-year-old. (The Courier) external-link

Dundee United have appointed Ryan Edwards as their new club captain, with the 28-year-old replacing Mark Reynolds after his 34-year-old fellow defender struggled for game time this season. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has confirmed that centre-half Conor McCarthy is set to miss the rest of this year after being told he could need ankle surgery. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers have expressed disappointment that they will receive only 1,000 tickets for their forthcoming Scottish Premiership game against Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle. Previously, Rangers, Celtic and Hibernian have all been given the full Roseburn Stand, while most other clubs are given just one side of the stand. (The National) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he had told Alfredo Morelos to stop coming deep into midfield and stay in the opposition penalty box before the Colombian striker responded with the two goals in Thursday's Europa League victory over Sparta Prague in the Dutchman's first game as manager. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link