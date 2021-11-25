EFL Trophy: Five substitutes per side to be allowed for knockout stages
Last updated on .From the section Football
The English Football League has confirmed that five substitutes will be allowed to be used in EFL Trophy matches for the rest of the season.
Clubs will be allowed to nominate seven players as substitutes with teams able to stop play up to three times in normal time to make their changes.
Teams can stop play once more in extra time to make a change if they have not made all five in the 90 minutes.
Concussion substitutes can still additionally be used at any time.
The knockout stages of the competition begin on Tuesday with 32 sides taking part.
The reminder of the rules comes after Exeter City and Bradford City were forced to replay their FA Cup first round replay because the Grecians used an extra substitute.
Having made five changes in normal time, the hosts mistakenly made a sixth change before the start of extra time.
