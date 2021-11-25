Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United set to appoint German on six-month contract

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments853

Ralf Rangnick
Rangnick led Schalke to the semi-finals of the Champions League

Manchester United are close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager on a six-month contract.

The 63-year-old German is poised to join United but will not be in charge this weekend against Chelsea while he waits for his work permit.

United have agreed terms with Rangnick, but not with Lokomotiv Moscow, where he is the head of sports and development.

It comes after United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday following a trophyless three-year spell as boss.

Rangnick won the German Cup with Schalke in 2011 and took RB Leipzig to the final in 2019.

During the 2010-11 season he guided Schalke to the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they lost 6-1 on aggregate to United, who were then beaten by Barcelona in the final.

United are eighth in the Premier League and Solskjaer, who scored the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final for the club, was dismissed following an embarrassing 4-1 loss at Watford on Saturday.

Michael Carrick, Solskjaer's assistant, was placed in temporary charge, with United saying he would be in place while they looked to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

Carrick took charge of United on Tuesday for the 2-0 win at Villarreal, a result that ensured they would finish top of their Champions League group.

Rangnick has built an impressive coaching reputation during his time in Germany, chiefly through spells at Stuttgart, Hannover, Hoffenheim, Schalke and RB Leipzig.

He was subsequently in charge of the Red Bull group of clubs and his current club Lokomotiv have a Europa League game against Lazio on Thursday evening and United are mindful of not disturbing their preparation.

Rangnick impressed during an initial conversation with United officials earlier this week.

However, he has held further discussions about his role beyond the end of the season.

Senior United figures believe Rangnick's expertise will be invaluable from a technical and structural perspective.

The move backs up the Old Trafford outfit's view that bringing in an interim manager to the end of the season will provide them with space to assess the managerial situation properly.

Mauricio Pochettino is known to be interested in the United job but the Premier League club are wary of getting into protracted discussions with PSG that could drag on for longer than they want.

It is understood Carrick will remain in charge for Sunday's game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

851 comments

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 15:49

    Steve Bruce has just kicked his cat

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 15:53

      andrew replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 15:52

    What happened to Poch and Valverde from the previous daily BBC updates?

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 15:58

      Celts replied:
      Imagine being a United fan. Thought you were getting Conte, then thought you were getting Zidane, then thought you were getting Pochettino.

      And now you have to pretend you're over the moon about appointing some German guy that you just googled to find out who he is.

  • Comment posted by brooke, today at 15:48

    If the players won’t play for a permanent manager and club legend, I doubt they’ll play for a caretaker who’ll be gone by the summer

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 15:53

      SamB replied:
      Especillay not someone most of them have never heard of. Who's never managed a big club, and has won just 1 major trophy (the German FA cup) in 30 years of management!!

  • Comment posted by paulo2chops, today at 15:49

    I liked him in Vikings.

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 16:01

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Get in there😂

  • Comment posted by bigjohnny, today at 15:53

    Rangnick out!

    • Reply posted by COURIERMAN, today at 16:10

      COURIERMAN replied:
      Sad man not a true Utd supporter.

  • Comment posted by Peter_London, today at 15:52

    Seems like a B list manager, strange appointment, but keeping within Man Utd strategy of trying never to win anything again

    • Reply posted by 123456789, today at 15:58

      123456789 replied:
      Ask any top coach, and they'll tell he's a very highly rated coach. Ask klopp, Tuchel etc..

  • Comment posted by boogeywoogey, today at 15:50

    David Moyes was the best thing to happen to Man Utd since Alex Ferguson and they were too blind to see it. Had they given him enough time they'd have won the PL since then and likely more than once.

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 16:00

      Neil replied:
      He'll more likely win the PL title with the Hammers than Man U with whoever this bloke is in charge. If they couldn't win anything with Van Gaal or Morinio, what chance has this largely unknown German got?

  • Comment posted by turney, today at 15:51

    wow
    2 German cup finals..
    Pep, Klopp and Tuchel must be absolutely bricking it..

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:59

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Dont tell me. He lost both to Bayern Munich

  • Comment posted by BaggiosPonytail, today at 16:01

    The interim one.

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 16:02

      Grb replied:
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by William Collins, today at 15:47

    Fantastic appointment

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 15:56

      Celts replied:
      Let's be honest, you never heard of him till 2 weeks ago.

      According to his Wikipedia page, he's never managed a big club, he's won 1 major trophy in 30 years of management, and he's "often described as the German Tony Pulis". Lol.

  • Comment posted by Zeus_Lykaios, today at 15:56

    Honestly, what's the benefit in this over just giving it to Carrick for the rest of the season.

    • Reply posted by 123456789, today at 15:59

      123456789 replied:
      Seriously? How do you not know who this guy is?

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 15:49

    Next best thing after Thor

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 15:54

      Brass Eye replied:
      King Ralph or Ralph Malph ?

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 15:50

    Pogba looks world class in a French shirt but at Utd, he can’t be bothered most of the time. There’s no ‘I’ in team, and this needs to be addressed but I suspect he has a thankless task.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:52

      RJsportfan replied:
      There is me though.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 15:50

    But Simon Stone said it would be Valverde?

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 16:15

      Name replied:
      The BBC also reported that Poccetino was considering taking the job... but if you read the report they didn't quote anyone or say where they got this fact from. Crazy journalism

  • Comment posted by Maxiemilliano, today at 15:48

    Win the champions league and get a permanent job….lol

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:54

      RJsportfan replied:
      They are a long
      long way off winning the Champions League at the moment.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 15:48

    Nice way for him to top up his pension

    • Reply posted by Timmon, today at 16:31

      Timmon replied:
      Will the "players" understand his accent, though?

  • Comment posted by Borg, today at 15:50

    Seems a sensible choice. A manager that knows about football, and should help give United some sense of direction seeing as they have been absolutely lost since Fergie retired.

    Best of luck to him, hopefully will help make the fight for top 4 even more exciting for the fans and neutrals alike.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 15:59

      Celts replied:
      Knows about football? He's never managed a club outside of Germany so i'd say he knows very little about English football.

  • Comment posted by fiddley, today at 15:47

    Hmm disappointing. He's pretty good.

  • Comment posted by HesGonnaCostaLot, today at 15:48

    Decent coup honestly, interesting to see how it pans out

    • Reply posted by Anon2021, today at 15:51

      Anon2021 replied:
      Who??

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 16:02

    Tichel's mentor (and Nagelsman's too).

    This is a surprisingly competent appointment.

    6m interim with an additional 2 years "consultancy" where he'll likely put some meaningful infrastructure for the future in place. Not a pleasant thought for those of us who don't want a ManU resurgence.

    Can only congratulate the club for finally getting it right.

    • Reply posted by Eric, today at 16:06

      Eric replied:
      This is an apprehensive appointment. United have lost confidence after getting tried and tested managers in over the past 8 years. This is not competence based on their recent failures to succeed with some of the best in the business. Congratulations is in order if and only if Ralf Rangnick wins the FA Cup in 6 months time. Horse before the cart perhaps?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport