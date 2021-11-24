Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Charlie Wyke joined Wigan in July after reaching the end of his contract at Sunderland

Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke is in hospital after collapsing during training.

The League One club confirmed the 28-year-old is in a stable condition and continuing to be closely monitored.

Wyke, who is communicating with family and staff, was treated by club medics following his collapse earlier this week before being taken to hospital.

The former Sunderland player missed Tuesday's draw at Cambridge United with Wigan saying it was through illness.

He last featured in Wigan's FA Cup first-round replay win against Solihull Moors on 16 November and has scored five league goals in 15 appearances this season.

Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad was among those sharing their get well messages for Wyke on social media.

Chief executive Mal Brannigan also paid tribute to all the medical staff who assisted following his collapse.

"We would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to all of the staff within the NHS who, within what we know are challenging times, were excellent in their response and subsequent care for Charlie, working together with our medical team," Brannigan said.

"Clearly this news will cause alarm, though we would politely request the privacy of Charlie and his family is respected."