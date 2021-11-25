Scotland hero John Souttar, right, is subject of transfer interst as his Hearts contract ticks down

Hearts will only sell John Souttar in January if they receive a "huge bid" for the Scotland defender, says manager Robbie Neilson.

Souttar is free to speak to clubs from Wednesday, when his Tynecastle deal enters its final six months.

While confirming the 25-year-old has attracted interest, with nine English Championship clubs linked, Neilson has not given up hope of keeping him.

"We have put forward a really good offer," he said.

"He is still a Hearts player and we are having good negotiations with him. We will try as hard as we can to get him.

"If he does decide it's time to move on it will take a huge bid in January for that to happen or he will see out his contract and if so we will all be happy."

After two injury-ravaged seasons, Souttar marked his first Scotland appearance in three years with the opening goal in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Denmark this month.

The centre-back - who joined from Dundee United in 2016 - has been impressive in Hearts' top-flight return, scoring three times in 16 games.

"Obviously there is interest because he has come to really good form, played for Scotland and scored a goal, but from our perspective he is here until the end of the season," said Neilson.

On Hearts' potential dealings in the January window, the manager added: "There will be something. We are planning to move one or two out and one or two in. It might be one, it might be three."