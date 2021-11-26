Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Andy Legg previously managed Llanelli from 2009-12

Former Wales international Andy Legg has left his role as manager of Cymru South side Llanelli Town AFC.

Legg, 55, was appointed for a second time in 2020 and previously led them to the Cymru Premier title in 2008.

The club say they will announce a successor "in due course".

A statement read: "With our club vision set out by chairman Wayne Stephens many changes will be made throughout the whole club over the Christmas period."

The statement continued: "Although not an easy decision given his club status and what he has achieved over the years here at Stebonheath Park we would all like to wish him the best and he will always receive a warm welcome here."

The former Swansea City, Cardiff City and Wales midfielder first played for Llanelli in 2007, going on to become player manager.

He was in charge when they won 1-0 at Motherwell in a Europa League game in 2009.

In a social media post Legg thanked the club's fans for their support and his coaches Gary Lloyd and Chris Thomas who are also departing.