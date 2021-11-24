Arsene Wenger: Mikel Arteta wants ex-Arsenal boss to return to club

Mikel Arteta as a player speaks to then Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger
Mikel Arteta won the FA Cup twice as a player at Arsenal while Arsene Wenger was in charge of the club

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he wants to bring former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger back to the club in some capacity and has already spoken to him about a possible return.

Wenger, 72, guided Arsenal to three Premier League titles and won the FA Cup on seven occasions in his 22 years in charge of the north London side.

Arteta spent five years playing under Wenger at the Gunners.

"We would be delighted to have him much closer," Arteta said.

"I think he would have a great time just seeing the environment that he can create around him when he's around this place because of the respect, admiration and the love that everybody at the club has for what he's done, as well as for what he represents as a person."

Arteta replaced Unai Emery as Gunners boss in December 2019, 19 months after Wenger's 1,235-game reign as Arsenal manager came to an end at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.

As manager, Arteta guided the club to FA Cup success in 2019-20 but after a second successive eighth-place finish in the Premier League last term the Gunners failed to qualify for European competition for the first time in 25 years.

Arsenal are fifth in table after 12 games this season and next face bottom side Newcastle on Saturday.

Arteta said "there has been communication" with Wenger when he was asked if a formal offer had been made to bring the Frenchman back to Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard said they had spoken at the premiere of the documentary about his ex-boss, who now works for Fifa as chief of football development.

"I talked to him when we went to see the film and it was incredibly pleasant to see him and chat to him, and hopefully we can bring him close," he said.

Arteta, however, added that he "cannot tell" what role Wenger would take up at the club.

"What I can say is that I would like him to be much closer, personally, to me because I think it would be a great help, I think it would be a great help for the club," he said.

"Things take time and I think he has to dictate those timings. What I can say is from my side and I can say, I think, on behalf of everybody, is that we would be delighted to have him much closer."

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 12:25

    Seems very mature of Arteta to want someone with huge experience to help him.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 12:39

      Pope replied:
      Experience in being a serial loser

  • Comment posted by Dermot, today at 12:42

    Seems to me that a lot of people on this HYS have very little experience in life. So much angst against a very genuine guy that is not, repeat not, failing in his job, but does have the intelligence, maturity, humility and self belief to ask for help if and when required from someone who has vast experience of the club, and many years in successful management. What is wrong with that?

    • Reply posted by MY WORD IS FINAL, today at 12:46

      MY WORD IS FINAL replied:
      Nice to see Arteta's Mum getting involved.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:21

    Not sure the fans deserve him after the disgraceful treatment of Wenger last few years of his tenure.

    • Reply posted by popeye, today at 12:40

      popeye replied:
      What about man utd fans disgraceful treatment of moyes then lvg then Jose and now ole. What about Liverpool fans disgraceful treatment of Hodgson and then Rogers. You seem to have selective memory syndrome.

  • Comment posted by RJsportfan, today at 12:29

    If it means Wenger stops his daft ideas for world cups being played every year..... then I am all for him going back into any club anywhere!

    • Reply posted by Mal, today at 12:56

      Mal replied:
      I was going to post the same thing but you beat me to it.

  • Comment posted by PG Woad Hovel, today at 12:38

    But what position will Arsene "Legend" Wenger be suited to? - Number 10? picking up the pieces behind a big guy? Or False 9 moving from in to out? Personally I can see him functioning quite well as a Number 2.

    • Reply posted by Madastronaut, today at 12:41

      Madastronaut replied:
      Love this comment - made me properly laugh out loud :-)

  • Comment posted by fast_and_curious, today at 12:43

    Now it's WENGER IN! 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 12:41

    It wouldn’t be the same. There’s not much for Mr Wenger not to see now there is VAR and pitch side monitors.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 12:15

    He'd probably just be hounded out like last time the minute they hit some marginally poor form.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:37

    Mikel Arteta knows that Arsene Wenger is legend at Arsenal unlike the fans who wanted him out by hiring a plane showing a sign saying Wenger Out

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 12:36

    Not an AFC fan but like what Arteta is trying to do here. If Wenger comes back to Arsenal maybe he'll stop trying to mess with the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by 7 8 9 19 25, today at 12:22

    Wenger Out

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 12:40

      Pope replied:
      Ole in

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 12:24

    Absolutely! Match made in heaven - AW = Legend

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 12:35

    Wenger is the GOAT of English Football.... He revolutionised football played in this country... What a great character, personality and a humanbeing... This Frenchman certainly deserves better than these ungrateful ignorant fans in England..!

    • Reply posted by Canuck86, today at 12:48

      Canuck86 replied:
      Wenger is no.2 behind Fergie

  • Comment posted by R Lichtie, today at 12:42

    Not an Arsenal or United fan, but don't be daft, Mikel. It's the Sir Alex trap of a club living in the past and look what it's done for them. The story of Bill Shankly hanging around Melwood unwanted after his retirement is another example. Move on.

    • Reply posted by McWibble, today at 12:52

      McWibble replied:
      Busby did it too, only with Shankly/Paisley the success just grew, Busby left a mess behind and it took years to right it, decades in fact. At least Wenger had the good sense to get totally out of it. He'd do right to keep it that way too. He's too good a man for current Arsenal, their fans are horrible and the board is just as bad. I'm an LFC fan, I've always liked Wenger though. Good bloke.

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 12:41

    A planned harmonious transition of Wenger upstairs into a Technical Director / DoF role immediately might have benefitted at the time. But the acrimonious split - with so many roles implemented pre-departure to sideline him - can't benefit now to bring him back. Any/all future failures will be labelled his fault again.

    Wenger too gracious and smart to return anyway I'd think.

  • Comment posted by turby, today at 12:27

    Good move. Since he left Arsenal have been poor; only now is Arteta getting some semblance of 'team' into a squad so build and grow

  • Comment posted by Big Phill, today at 12:47

    Isn't part of the problem at United that Ferguson is still there in some capacity pulling strings?
    That's not something Arsenal should look to emulate, no disrespect to Arsene who I admire greatly and felt was underappreciated by Arsenal fans in the final years of his tenure

  • Comment posted by Munich2012Porto2021, today at 12:27

    Just what the world needed...another Wenger in/out HYS. Ohhhhhh hokey hokey cokey

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 12:47

    How to undermine yourself. Wow.

  • Comment posted by NickC, today at 12:46

    Should be written in stone - NEVER GO BACK!!!

