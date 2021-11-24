Matt Jay has scored 31 goals in 69 games in all competitions for Exeter City since the beginning of last season

Exeter City striker Matt Jay says he wants to stay and help the club win promotion this season.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation ahead of the January transfer window.

He has scored 10 goals in 18 League One games this term to add to the 20 goals he struck in the last campaign.

"I feel like this team can get promoted and really challenge and that is something that personally I want to be involved in," Jay told BBC Sport.

The homegrown striker scored seven goals in eight games from the start of October to last Saturday's win over Oldham - although one of those goals has been chalked off as it was in the club's FA Cup replay which is being replayed after City used an extra substitute by mistake.

"Rumours are rumours and you can't really let that affect you too much," added the Exeter skipper.

"It's pretty obvious where I am at the moment within the club. I've got a very different role to the one I had last year. Being the captain this year is not something that I just want to just jump ship and do anything just yet.

"There could possibly be a time where something has to change, but not at the moment. I'm very happy with where I am."

Jay has been involved in two play-off campaigns with Exeter - he came on as a substitute as the Grecians lost 3-1 to Coventry City in the 2018 final at Wembley and was an unused substitute when they lost 4-0 to Northampton two years later at Wembley.

"(Promotion) is something that Exeter hasn't had over the last few years," added Jay.

"When we've had such great squads we've not been able to get over the line and what a story that would be and a great experience for everyone involved it would be.

"People will talk about you if you score goals and if you do well week after week, and that's great.

"But you can't really read too much into it. You've got to let the people who do the talking talk and me as the player just do my talking on the pitch I suppose.

"The club is in a very good place and everything that's going on around the place with the new buildings.

"We've sold players in previous years and are in a very good place financially and I think that's been broadcast very well.

"That might affect things in terms of the club having to sell players and it maybe hasn't got to as much as it had to in previous years."