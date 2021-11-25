Centre-forward Kyle Joseph found himself at right wing-back for Cheltenham against Gillingham

Not many strikers would adapt to being switched into defence, but Cheltenham Town's Kyle Joseph took the role in his stride for their win over Gillingham.

Joseph, 21, is on a season-long loan at Cheltenham from Swansea and all but one of his appearances for the Robins have been as a centre-forward.

Yet in the 2-0 win over Gillingham, manager Michael Duff asked him to play a different role with others injured.

"The gaffer called me on Tuesday just after pre-match and we had a little joke about it because he said to me when I signed, 'One thing I can promise you is you'll never play right wing-back for me'," Joseph told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"He said, 'Remember when I said that, well I'm going to have to ask you to play there'.

"I was alright with it to be fair. I think as a footballer you've got to adapt to these different situations. Obviously a striker playing right wing-back is a bit extreme but as long as I'm on the pitch I'm happy.

"Playing football, it's a blessing for me to do it every day so I'll do whatever the gaffer asks me to do."

Joseph began his career at Wigan spending six years there having progressed through their academy. He scored five goals for the team last season before signing a four-year deal with Championship side Swansea this summer.

After joining Cheltenham, he made an instant impression scoring on his first start for the club in the 1-1 draw with MK Dons in September. He has gone on to score four times in eight appearances.

Despite being a different role than what he is commonly used to, Joseph drew on his experience playing at wing-back for Swansea, as well as seeing it as a chance to learn more for when he returns as a striker.

"The bombing up and down, that was all coming back to me," Joseph said.

"I think it's defensively, that's the main thing for me. Being a wing-back you try not to get beat one v one, stand your ground, don't try and be rash. But then going forward it was more just be myself, be expressive.

"From the experience I've had playing there for Swansea it was alright, I done really well.

"I just replicated that to take into the game against Gillingham, which I think I did quite well."

The midweek win over Gillingham was Cheltenham's second consecutive victory and moved them up to 10th in League One.

However Joseph was not the only player out of his usual position during that night. Sean Long, who scored one of the team's two goals, was signed as a right-back but was also moved into the back three to accommodate the reshuffle.

"It's a testament to everyone's character because you get asked to play in different positions and although some lads might not like it, it's just a job you've got to do," Joseph continued.

"Being a footballer you've got do some things that you might not want to do, but at the end of the day it's the team before yourself."