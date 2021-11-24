Last updated on .From the section Football

Tracey Crouch believes independent regulator will strengthen English football

The creation of an independent regulator for English football (IREF) has been "endorsed in principle" by the government.

The idea is the primary recommendation of a fan-led review of football governance.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has welcomed the review and said the government will work on a "substantive response" to be presented next spring.

"We are at a turning point for football in this country," she said.

"Football requires a strong, independent regulator to secure the future of our national game.

"The government will now work at pace to determine the most effective way to deliver an independent regulator, and any powers that might be needed."

More to follow.