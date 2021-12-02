Premier League
Man UtdManchester United3ArsenalArsenal2

Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal: Cristiano Ronaldo passes 800 goals in win tinged with controversy

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments674

Arsenal score at Old Trafford with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea down injured
United goalkeeper David de Gea was down injured when Arsenal struck their opening goal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal before driving home a penalty winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Arsenal in a memorable contest featuring two crucial VAR decisions.

As new United interim boss Ralf Rangnick watched from the directors' box, where former England captain David Beckham also enjoyed a thrilling encounter, Arsenal scored first in controversial circumstances.

Emile Smith Rowe drove home from the edge of the area, while United keeper David de Gea was lying on the ground, seemingly injured, with his back to play.

The inevitable VAR check concluded De Gea had fallen after bumping into and being trodden on by his own team-mate Fred, and referee Martin Atkinson gave the goal.

Bruno Fernandes levelled, when he finished off an intricate move involving Jadon Sancho and Fred a minute before the break, setting up the pulsating second half that followed.

Ronaldo put United ahead as he swept home Marcus Rashford's cross, but Martin Odegaard made it 2-2 with a well-taken equaliser.

Then came the second big VAR decision, as Atkinson gave United a penalty after reviewing Odegaard's challenge on Fred on a pitchside monitor - and Ronaldo kept his nerve to score.

Watching proceedings unfold, Rangnick was largely impassive and made plenty of notes, although he did stand to applaud Ronaldo's winner.

The result leaves United three points off fourth-placed Arsenal after recording two wins and a draw under Michael Carrick, the interim's interim.

A controversial start to the scoring

There is an festering history between these teams, from the on-pitch brawl that led to both teams having points deducted in 1990, through the controversy in which Arsenal players jumped at Ruud van Nistelrooy after he missed a last-minute penalty in 2003, to the infamous 'pizzagate' incident, which led to Sir Alex Ferguson conducting his post-match interviews in a change of clothes after being hit by food thrown from the visitors' dressing room in 2004.

Now there is another infamous moment to add to the list.

In law, Atkinson had no choice but to award Arsenal's opening goal, having waited to blow his whistle until Smith Rowe's shot hit the net.

United's players clearly felt the situation, with De Gea on the floor with his back to play, warranted a stoppage.

They surrounded Atkinson in their immediate protests and at half-time, De Gea continued, with technical director Darren Fletcher, currently assisting on the coaching side, pitching in as the official reached the mouth of the tunnel.

Amid all the furore, Arsenal were probably unhappy not to be ahead at that stage - having lost their lead just before half-time after controlling a large part of the game. By the end, they must have wondered how they ended up with nothing.

De Gea saved superbly twice from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and also denied substitute Bukayo Saka, who also had a goalbound effort deflected wide.

More to follow.

Player of the match

Smith RoweEmile Smith Rowe

with an average of 6.73

Manchester United

  1. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    6.51

  2. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    5.95

  3. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    5.89

  4. Squad number14Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    5.80

  5. Squad number34Player namevan de Beek
    Average rating

    5.75

  6. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    5.54

  7. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    5.48

  8. Squad number27Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    5.42

  9. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    5.41

  10. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.34

  11. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    5.22

  12. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    5.15

  13. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    5.03

  14. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    4.58

Arsenal

  1. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    6.73

  2. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    6.36

  3. Squad number35Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    6.23

  4. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    6.07

  5. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    6.03

  6. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.98

  7. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    5.90

  8. Squad number20Player nameNuno Tavares
    Average rating

    5.72

  9. Squad number25Player nameMohamed Elneny
    Average rating

    5.64

  10. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    5.61

  11. Squad number14Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    5.18

  12. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    4.85

  13. Squad number9Player nameLacazette
    Average rating

    4.28

  14. Squad number30Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    4.10

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 27Telles
  • 39McTominayBooked at 45mins
  • 17Fred
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forLingardat 79'minutes
  • 18Bruno FernandesSubstituted forvan de Beekat 90'minutes
  • 25Sancho
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forMartialat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bailly
  • 4Jones
  • 8Mata
  • 9Martial
  • 11Greenwood
  • 14Lingard
  • 16Diallo
  • 26Henderson
  • 34van de Beek

Arsenal

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 4White
  • 6Gabriel
  • 20Tavares
  • 35Martinelli
  • 5Partey
  • 25Elneny
  • 10Smith RoweSubstituted forSakaat 70'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forNketiahat 79'minutes
  • 14AubameyangSubstituted forLacazetteat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 7Saka
  • 9Lacazette
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 16Holding
  • 19Pépé
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 30Nketiah
  • 33Okonkwo
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
73,123

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home14
Away17
Shots on Target
Home10
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 3, Arsenal 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Arsenal 2.

  3. Post update

    Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

  6. Post update

    Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Bruno Fernandes.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  9. Post update

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Fred.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nuno Tavares with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Telles.

  16. Post update

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Marcus Rashford.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

675 comments

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:16

    800 career goals is an unbelievable achievement.

    • Reply posted by yaschmidt, today at 22:18

      yaschmidt replied:
      With 801, he's only four off what FIFA recognizes as the record. Even Pele "only scored 760-something," by FIFA's count.

  • Comment posted by Xhani, today at 22:15

    It would be very hard even for Aubameyang himself to find an excuse why he’s on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:21

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Well said!

  • Comment posted by Aspie, today at 22:17

    Pathetic from De Gea. If he’s that soft then maybe football’s not the game for him. He should be made to watch the 1956 FA Cup Final when Bert Trautman played on in goal with a broken neck.

    • Reply posted by should of would of could of, today at 22:25

      should of would of could of replied:
      These days they’d take you to hospital with a broken neck. Bunch of snowflakes.

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 22:14

    We sat back way too much after our first goal. Almost as though we felt guilty for scoring! Nothing wrong with the goal. No foul & De Gea just needed to be braver & get up. He wasn’t badly hurt!

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:21

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by Steve 76, today at 22:14

    Great day out for all!

    Hope all of the United and Arsenal fans have a safe journey back to London.

  • Comment posted by Matthew , today at 22:15

    800 career goals. What a player.

    • Reply posted by should of would of could of, today at 22:21

      should of would of could of replied:
      Yes, Fred is great

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 22:15

    Fair play to both sides on producing an entertaining game to watch.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:28

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Carrick the only manager Utd manager to never lose a game. He should be proud of this achievement.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:15

    Where were these performances from Man United this season when Ole was the manager. How come all of a sudden the players want to play for Carrick who has no managerial experience

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 22:18

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      Cause like the vast majority of overpaid primma donnas in the PL, they are untrustworthy snakes at Man United. 😡😡

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 22:15

    Aubameyang simply cannot start the next game!

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 22:18

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      Needs to be sold, holding the team back. Utter garbage.

  • Comment posted by Aitch, today at 22:17

    Good result in the end, De Gea should have got up until the ball was cleared.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 22:29

      Dad replied:
      What?

  • Comment posted by Surjn, today at 22:16

    Congratulations to Ronaldo from a neutral fan. Tonight people will argue about the Smith-Rowe goal but you can not argue with the stats of 801 goals.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:30

      Forza Italia replied:
      The GOAT. The Federer of Football.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 22:15

    800 goals, multiple league titles across Europe, multiple CL titles, the Euros, multiple Balon d’Or.

    But what else has he ever done?

    • Reply posted by fredowal, today at 22:17

      fredowal replied:
      Not win the World Cup?

  • Comment posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 22:15

    Great game.

    If only Harry spent as much effort into defending as he does in chasing the ref around he might make a half decent centre half !!!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:15

    The match tonight showed that the United players threw Ole under the bus

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 22:21

      Pandemania replied:
      Obsessed

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 22:19

    If VAR gives the penalty for Maguire’s clear foul on Tomiyasu then it could be 2-0 & a completely different outcome!

    • Reply posted by Carpe diem, today at 22:21

      Carpe diem replied:
      Spot on!

  • Comment posted by bevc1603, today at 22:16

    Ronaldo's goal scoring record is ridiculous. 801. Amazing.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:32

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Let's talk when he hits 1000, like other great players already have.

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 22:21

    I have never watch such a despicable person is David de Gea he went down like a sack of spuds as if you’ve been shot thinking that he got touch by an Arsenal player instead it was Fred and laid there for a good 2 to 3 minutes before I realised it was goal then he got up and started running about as if nothing was wrong with him he must’ve been taking lessons from the biggest world diver Ronaldo

  • Comment posted by tony1984, today at 22:16

    1st goal for arsenal should of stood. Anyone who tthinksit shouldnt need to learn how football is played

    • Reply posted by should of would of could of, today at 22:22

      should of would of could of replied:
      No I didn’t

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 22:15

    Ronaldo rolling back the years to put a damper on Artetas revival

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:31

      Forza Italia replied:
      Thanks for your analysis Mick

  • Comment posted by Arcangel, today at 22:15

    Very entertaining game for how error prone everyone was

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:21