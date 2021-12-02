Match ends, Manchester United 3, Arsenal 2.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal before driving home a penalty winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Arsenal in a memorable contest featuring two crucial VAR decisions.
As new United interim boss Ralf Rangnick watched from the directors' box, where former England captain David Beckham also enjoyed a thrilling encounter, Arsenal scored first in controversial circumstances.
Emile Smith Rowe drove home from the edge of the area, while United keeper David de Gea was lying on the ground, seemingly injured, with his back to play.
The inevitable VAR check concluded De Gea had fallen after bumping into and being trodden on by his own team-mate Fred, and referee Martin Atkinson gave the goal.
Bruno Fernandes levelled, when he finished off an intricate move involving Jadon Sancho and Fred a minute before the break, setting up the pulsating second half that followed.
Ronaldo put United ahead as he swept home Marcus Rashford's cross, but Martin Odegaard made it 2-2 with a well-taken equaliser.
Then came the second big VAR decision, as Atkinson gave United a penalty after reviewing Odegaard's challenge on Fred on a pitchside monitor - and Ronaldo kept his nerve to score.
Watching proceedings unfold, Rangnick was largely impassive and made plenty of notes, although he did stand to applaud Ronaldo's winner.
The result leaves United three points off fourth-placed Arsenal after recording two wins and a draw under Michael Carrick, the interim's interim.
A controversial start to the scoring
There is an festering history between these teams, from the on-pitch brawl that led to both teams having points deducted in 1990, through the controversy in which Arsenal players jumped at Ruud van Nistelrooy after he missed a last-minute penalty in 2003, to the infamous 'pizzagate' incident, which led to Sir Alex Ferguson conducting his post-match interviews in a change of clothes after being hit by food thrown from the visitors' dressing room in 2004.
Now there is another infamous moment to add to the list.
In law, Atkinson had no choice but to award Arsenal's opening goal, having waited to blow his whistle until Smith Rowe's shot hit the net.
United's players clearly felt the situation, with De Gea on the floor with his back to play, warranted a stoppage.
They surrounded Atkinson in their immediate protests and at half-time, De Gea continued, with technical director Darren Fletcher, currently assisting on the coaching side, pitching in as the official reached the mouth of the tunnel.
Amid all the furore, Arsenal were probably unhappy not to be ahead at that stage - having lost their lead just before half-time after controlling a large part of the game. By the end, they must have wondered how they ended up with nothing.
De Gea saved superbly twice from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and also denied substitute Bukayo Saka, who also had a goalbound effort deflected wide.
More to follow.
Player of the match
Smith RoweEmile Smith Rowe
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number14Player nameLingardAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number34Player namevan de BeekAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number27Player nameAlex TellesAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
4.58
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number32Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number35Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number20Player nameNuno TavaresAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number25Player nameMohamed ElnenyAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number14Player nameAubameyangAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number9Player nameLacazetteAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number30Player nameNketiahAverage rating
4.10
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20Dalot
- 2Lindelöf
- 5Maguire
- 27Telles
- 39McTominayBooked at 45mins
- 17Fred
- 10RashfordSubstituted forLingardat 79'minutes
- 18Bruno FernandesSubstituted forvan de Beekat 90'minutes
- 25Sancho
- 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forMartialat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 4Jones
- 8Mata
- 9Martial
- 11Greenwood
- 14Lingard
- 16Diallo
- 26Henderson
- 34van de Beek
Arsenal
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 32Ramsdale
- 18Tomiyasu
- 4White
- 6Gabriel
- 20Tavares
- 35Martinelli
- 5Partey
- 25Elneny
- 10Smith RoweSubstituted forSakaat 70'minutes
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forNketiahat 79'minutes
- 14AubameyangSubstituted forLacazetteat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 7Saka
- 9Lacazette
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 16Holding
- 19Pépé
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 30Nketiah
- 33Okonkwo
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 73,123
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
