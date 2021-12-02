Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2BrentfordBrentford0

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brentford: Sergi Canos own goal & Son Heung-min give hosts win

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Brentford's Sergi Canos scores an own goal against Tottenham in the Premier League
Sergio Canos' own goal was the 25th in the Premier League by a Spanish player

Antonio Conte's unbeaten league start as Tottenham boss continued as they kept pace with the top four with a comfortable win over a lacklustre Brentford.

A 12th-minute own goal from right wing-back Sergi Canos gave them the lead, before Son Heung-min finished off a scintillating counter-attack in the second half.

The opener came from a Son dinked cross after a short corner, with Pontus Jansson's clearing header ricocheting off Ben Davies and onto Canos before flying into the roof of the net.

Spurs pressed for more goals, with Son denied from range in the first half, while Harry Kane saw a one-on-one effort well saved by Alvaro Fernandez after the break.

Son got the goal that his performance, and Spurs' display, deserved when he latched onto Sergio Reguilon's cross to tap home from six yards.

It was a limp display from Brentford, with their only shot on target in the whole game a tame left-footed effort from Ivan Toney.

Tottenham climb to sixth - two points behind West Ham in fourth - while Brentford slip to 12th.

Spurs showing signs of improvement

After last Thursday's Europa Conference League defeat against NS Mura Conte said Spurs "have to do better in everything, everything, everything".

There are signs of that improvement already.

The former Chelsea manager has had a week to work with his team on the training ground after Sunday's Premier League game at Burnley was postponed because of heavy snow in Lancashire, and despite his animated and at times furious demeanour on the touchline, he will be much happier with his side's display.

They started brightly with Lucas Moura having a near-post drive tipped wide, before they got a deserved breakthrough, albeit in slightly fortuitous fashion.

A one-goal lead is always precarious, but in this case it could have effectively ended the game.

Brentford had fallen behind in six previous games already this season, and had only recovered to take a point from 18 available in those, while Spurs had won all four of their games in which they had opened the scoring.

Thomas Frank's team have conceded six goals in the opening 15 minutes so far this campaign - the most in the league - and they toiled hard, but were unable to create any meaningful chances with Bryan Mbeumo's left-footed volley, that looped wide, their only effort in the first half.

Tottenham deserve credit, though, with a solid defensive shape nullifying any potential threat from the visitors.

Conte's side lacked energy in the goalless draw at Everton in his first game in charge, before improving as the game wore on in their 2-1 win against Leeds, but this was the best attacking display of his brief reign so far.

Son was fantastic throughout, and was a constant threat on the break, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was excellent in midfield and saw an effort saved before hitting the side-netting in the second half.

Player of the match

Son Heung-MinSon Heung-Min

with an average of 6.86

Tottenham Hotspur

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Leite de Souza JuniorSubstituted forTangangaat 83'minutes
  • 29Skipp
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 3Reguilón
  • 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forWinksat 77'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forBergwijnat 87'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 8Winks
  • 11Gil
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Alli
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 25Tanganga
  • 28Ndombele

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Fernández
  • 4Goode
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 7CanósSubstituted forWissaat 70'minutes
  • 15OnyekaSubstituted forBaptisteat 56'minutes
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forJensenat 70'minutes
  • 3Henry
  • 17Toney
  • 19Mbeumo

Substitutes

  • 8Jensen
  • 9Forss
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 26Baptiste
  • 30Roerslev
  • 33Maghoma
  • 36Stevens
  • 41Cox
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
54,202

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Brentford 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Brentford 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Rico Henry.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.

  5. Post update

    Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).

  8. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  10. Post update

    Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Toney.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Son Heung-Min.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

  16. Post update

    Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Eric Dier.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard with a through ball.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Japhet Tanganga replaces Emerson Royal.

  20. Post update

    Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

99 comments

  • Comment posted by View from Belgium, today at 21:56

    As a neutral I wonder why Kane gets so many poor comments. He played rather well and certainly worked very hard. I also thought that Lucas had a very good game.

  • Comment posted by dirk, today at 21:55

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Bavaria, today at 21:55

    Is this the solution for the PL? Coaches from the continent guide PL clubs to success.

  • Comment posted by fast_and_curious, today at 21:55

    🤫

  • Comment posted by ingmarsen, today at 21:55

    Well a win against a good Brentford team . Even with the likes of Davinson Sanchez , Eric Dier , Ben Davies and Harry Winks playing . Maybe Conte's got to give the deadwood a chance to redeem themselves after NS Mura !!!

  • Comment posted by Meh, today at 21:55

    Better performance. However Brentford weren’t great so a bit conscious of that.

    Skipp is looking like a decent player, could see him playing for England one day.

  • Comment posted by GOAT, today at 21:54

    In Conte we trust, gotta love his passion, if only the team could put as much in!!

    It will come.

  • Comment posted by marcus, today at 21:53

    A poor performance from Brentford. But Spurs were not particularly impressive. I hate not having a creative midfielder. Kane looks slow. Still, 3 more points.

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 21:52

    Sanchez getting through a game without giving a goal, or two away, that's a change.
    Rodon can't even get on the bench with Romero injured, it's about time we sold him to a club that might appreciate him. If things go on like this, teams won't remember who he is, never mind buy him.
    Still, as managers keep picking Kane, without having anyone to supply him, they all seem strange.

  • Comment posted by mike tyson, today at 21:52

    Bless. They won. Bless em.

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 21:50

    Why is Kane in the team, does not score and voted worst player in the team

    • Reply posted by Highly rated poster, today at 21:52

      Highly rated poster replied:
      you missed off 'again'

  • Comment posted by ilikemaths, today at 21:49

    Spuds got lucky

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 21:48

    The Cockerknee league race for 4th place is getting close.

  • Comment posted by Rupert Garcia, today at 21:47

    Brentford were quick to close down Spurs players in the middle of the park tonight, and they were physical about defending too. Unfortunately for them, their lack of quality showed in front of goal. Spurs did well enough, and Skipp, Moura, Hojberg and Reguilon were good, but as a team they need more structure, discipline and consistency, especially at the back. Son was better, but Kane lacks fizz.

  • Comment posted by HarveytheGreat, today at 21:47

    Keep playing like this and maybe Spurs will end up getting 6th spot

    😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Deadly Nightshade, today at 21:56

      Deadly Nightshade replied:
      Grow up!

  • Comment posted by the stanley park scam, today at 21:47

    Which club has the most dishonest chairman ?

    Discuss

  • Comment posted by pickers1972, today at 21:46

    Levy get a striker pronto in next window as kane keeps playing deep and trying to make things happen in midfield as we have nobody who can play there since eriksen left then we will see harry banging them in again COYS

    • Reply posted by diddles, today at 21:53

      diddles replied:
      Absolutely spot on!!

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 21:46

    Well it had to happen Brentford are heading in only One Direction and that’s down

  • Comment posted by the stanley park scam, today at 21:45

    Kane downed tools when Levy reneged on the gentleman’s agreement.

    His value has plummeted. Someone might be ‘in for him’ for £25 to 35 Mln in January. Or, he should leave ‘on a free’ in the summer.

  • Comment posted by Disgustedwimbledon, today at 21:45

    Wow ! A win at home against Brentford. It’s hard to believe it can get better than this …….

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 21:47

      Peter replied:
      Football teams play different teams and one of them wins shock.

      What’s wrong with you?

