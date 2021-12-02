Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Brentford 0.
Antonio Conte's unbeaten league start as Tottenham boss continued as they kept pace with the top four with a comfortable win over a lacklustre Brentford.
A 12th-minute own goal from right wing-back Sergi Canos gave them the lead, before Son Heung-min finished off a scintillating counter-attack in the second half.
The opener came from a Son dinked cross after a short corner, with Pontus Jansson's clearing header ricocheting off Ben Davies and onto Canos before flying into the roof of the net.
Spurs pressed for more goals, with Son denied from range in the first half, while Harry Kane saw a one-on-one effort well saved by Alvaro Fernandez after the break.
Son got the goal that his performance, and Spurs' display, deserved when he latched onto Sergio Reguilon's cross to tap home from six yards.
It was a limp display from Brentford, with their only shot on target in the whole game a tame left-footed effort from Ivan Toney.
Tottenham climb to sixth - two points behind West Ham in fourth - while Brentford slip to 12th.
Spurs showing signs of improvement
After last Thursday's Europa Conference League defeat against NS Mura Conte said Spurs "have to do better in everything, everything, everything".
There are signs of that improvement already.
The former Chelsea manager has had a week to work with his team on the training ground after Sunday's Premier League game at Burnley was postponed because of heavy snow in Lancashire, and despite his animated and at times furious demeanour on the touchline, he will be much happier with his side's display.
They started brightly with Lucas Moura having a near-post drive tipped wide, before they got a deserved breakthrough, albeit in slightly fortuitous fashion.
A one-goal lead is always precarious, but in this case it could have effectively ended the game.
Brentford had fallen behind in six previous games already this season, and had only recovered to take a point from 18 available in those, while Spurs had won all four of their games in which they had opened the scoring.
Thomas Frank's team have conceded six goals in the opening 15 minutes so far this campaign - the most in the league - and they toiled hard, but were unable to create any meaningful chances with Bryan Mbeumo's left-footed volley, that looped wide, their only effort in the first half.
Tottenham deserve credit, though, with a solid defensive shape nullifying any potential threat from the visitors.
Conte's side lacked energy in the goalless draw at Everton in his first game in charge, before improving as the game wore on in their 2-1 win against Leeds, but this was the best attacking display of his brief reign so far.
Son was fantastic throughout, and was a constant threat on the break, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was excellent in midfield and saw an effort saved before hitting the side-netting in the second half.
Player of the match
Son Heung-MinSon Heung-Min
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number3Player nameReguilónAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number29Player nameSkippAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number25Player nameTangangaAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number8Player nameWinksAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.01
Brentford
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number40Player nameFernándezAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number4Player nameGoodeAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number15Player nameOnyekaAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
4.28
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 6D Sánchez
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 12Leite de Souza JuniorSubstituted forTangangaat 83'minutes
- 29Skipp
- 5Højbjerg
- 3Reguilón
- 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forWinksat 77'minutes
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forBergwijnat 87'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 8Winks
- 11Gil
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Alli
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 25Tanganga
- 28Ndombele
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Fernández
- 4Goode
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 7CanósSubstituted forWissaat 70'minutes
- 15OnyekaSubstituted forBaptisteat 56'minutes
- 6Nørgaard
- 27JaneltSubstituted forJensenat 70'minutes
- 3Henry
- 17Toney
- 19Mbeumo
Substitutes
- 8Jensen
- 9Forss
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 26Baptiste
- 30Roerslev
- 33Maghoma
- 36Stevens
- 41Cox
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 54,202
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Brentford 0.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Rico Henry.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Post update
Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).
Post update
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Attempt missed. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Son Heung-Min.
Post update
Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).
Post update
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Eric Dier.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Japhet Tanganga replaces Emerson Royal.
Post update
Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
