Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur19:30BrentfordBrentford
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane has just one goal from 11 Premier League appearances this season
Harry Kane has just one goal from 11 Premier League appearances this season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been ruled out until at least the New Year because of a hamstring injury.

Giovani Lo Celso misses out again but he might be fit to return against Norwich on Sunday.

Brentford's Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry and Sergi Canos came off with injuries during their win over Everton but are all available.

Mathias Jorgensen, Josh Dasilva, Tariqe Fosu, David Raya and Kristoffer Ajer remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was impressed by Brentford in their win over Everton. I always thought they would win enough games to stay in the Premier League and that is becoming evident.

I am going with a Tottenham home win here, though. Their game at Burnley on Sunday was snowed off and that just means Antonio Conte will get even more time with his players.

I just picture him constantly working with them tactically, as well as on their fitness, and I think his good start at Spurs will continue here.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v CBeebies presenter Ben Cajee

Ivan Toney has scored 11 consecutive penalties since the start of last season - more than any other player in the top four tiers of English football.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This is a first top-flight meeting between Tottenham and Brentford.
  • Spurs are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions against the Bees since losing to them in 1948.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have won six Premier League matches so far this season, all by a single-goal margin.
  • They have just 11 league goals in their 12 fixtures this campaign - only Norwich have scored fewer.
  • Spurs have lost five successive Premier League London derbies, including all four this season.
  • They have lost three of their last five Premier League matches on a Thursday (W1, D1).
  • Harry Kane has scored just one goal in 11 league appearances this season.
  • However, he has eight goals in his past eight Premier League games that have taken place on a Thursday.

Brentford

  • Brentford have lost just one of their six away matches in the Premier League this season (W2, D3).
  • The Bees could win back-to-back top-flight games for the first time since 1946.
  • They have scored seven of their 17 league goals this season from set-pieces - only Liverpool and Chelsea have managed more prior to the midweek fixtures.

My Tottenham Hotspur XI

Choose your Tottenham Hotspur formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Brentford XI

Choose your Brentford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 2nd December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea139313152630
2Man City139222772029
3Liverpool1384139112828
4West Ham137242416823
5Arsenal137241517-223
6Wolves136251212020
7Tottenham126151117-619
8Man Utd135352122-118
9Brighton134631214-218
10Leicester135352023-318
11Brentford134451717016
12Crystal Palace143741920-116
13Aston Villa135171821-316
14Everton134361620-415
15Leeds143651320-715
16Southampton133551118-714
17Watford134181824-613
18Norwich14248828-2010
19Burnley121651420-69
20Newcastle140771630-147
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport