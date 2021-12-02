Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic1HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Celtic 1-0 Hearts: Contentious Kyogo goal gives home side victory

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo Furuhashi's first-half goal proved decisive at Celtic Park
Kyogo Furuhashi's contentious goal gave Celtic a win against Hearts and narrowed the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Japanese forward darted to the front post to turn in Anthony Ralston's cross but appeared to have strayed offside.

Celtic dominated for long spells but came up against stubborn Hearts defending, and the visitors had chances to earn a draw through Stephen Kingsley and Barrie McKay amid a strong finish.

Celtic's victory takes them back to four points behind leaders Rangers, while also stretching the gap to Hearts in third to five points.

But the bad news for manager Ange Postecoglou came with injuries to Ralston, influential forward Jota, and defender Stephen Welsh with eight games still to play before the end of the month, including the League Cup final.

More to follow.

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    5.99

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    6.12

  3. Squad number57Player nameWelsh
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    5.84

  5. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    5.99

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.31

  8. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    7.14

  9. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    8.38

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    8.47

  11. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    8.50

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    5.99

  2. Squad number19Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    5.11

  3. Squad number54Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    5.63

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    9.45

  2. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.68

  3. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    8.48

  4. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    7.61

  5. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.69

  6. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.66

  7. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    7.37

  8. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    6.95

  9. Squad number8Player nameMcEneff
    Average rating

    7.05

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.44

  11. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    7.32

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    6.42

  2. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    6.31

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56RalstonSubstituted forMontgomeryat 37'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 57WelshSubstituted forBittonat 73'minutes
  • 4Starfelt
  • 88Juranovic
  • 18Rogic
  • 42McGregor
  • 14Turnbull
  • 49Forrest
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forJohnstonat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bitton
  • 10Ajeti
  • 11Abada
  • 16McCarthy
  • 19Johnston
  • 29Bain
  • 54Montgomery

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 4Souttar
  • 19Halkett
  • 3Kingsley
  • 14Devlin
  • 5Haring
  • 9WoodburnSubstituted forBoyceat 55'minutes
  • 8McEneffSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 66'minutes
  • 18McKay
  • 30Ginnelly

Substitutes

  • 10Boyce
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 15Moore
  • 17Cochrane
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 38Pollock
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home25
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home13
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.

  4. Post update

    Josip Juranovic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Cameron Devlin.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Forrest.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Johnston.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Forrest.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Craig Halkett.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Johnston.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyogo Furuhashi.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

  16. Booking

    Adam Montgomery (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Adam Montgomery (Celtic).

  18. Post update

    Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Josip Juranovic.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 2nd December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers15113133141936
2Celtic15102333102332
3Hearts1676325151027
4Dundee Utd167451515025
5Motherwell167362024-424
6Hibernian145361718-118
7Aberdeen165381821-318
8St Mirren163851624-817
9Dundee154471527-1216
10St Johnstone15357915-614
11Livingston153481222-1013
12Ross County152581927-811
View full Scottish Premiership table

