Kyogo Furuhashi's first-half goal proved decisive at Celtic Park

Kyogo Furuhashi's contentious goal gave Celtic a win against Hearts and narrowed the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Japanese forward darted to the front post to turn in Anthony Ralston's cross but appeared to have strayed offside.

Celtic dominated for long spells but came up against stubborn Hearts defending, and the visitors had chances to earn a draw through Stephen Kingsley and Barrie McKay amid a strong finish.

Celtic's victory takes them back to four points behind leaders Rangers, while also stretching the gap to Hearts in third to five points.

But the bad news for manager Ange Postecoglou came with injuries to Ralston, influential forward Jota, and defender Stephen Welsh with eight games still to play before the end of the month, including the League Cup final.

Hearts Heart of Midlothian Heart of Midlothian Celtic Starting XI Avg Squad number 15 Player name Hart Average rating 5.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 6.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 57 Player name Welsh Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Starfelt Average rating 5.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 88 Player name Juranovic Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Rogic Average rating 5.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 6.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 7.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 49 Player name Forrest Average rating 8.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 8.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 8.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Bitton Average rating 5.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Johnston Average rating 5.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 54 Player name Montgomery Average rating 5.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Heart of Midlothian Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Gordon Average rating 9.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 7.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Souttar Average rating 8.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Halkett Average rating 7.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 7.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Devlin Average rating 7.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Haring Average rating 7.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Woodburn Average rating 6.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name McEneff Average rating 7.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name McKay Average rating 7.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Ginnelly Average rating 7.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 6.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Mackay-Steven Average rating 6.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10