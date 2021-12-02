Match ends, Celtic 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Kyogo Furuhashi's contentious goal gave Celtic a win against Hearts and narrowed the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
The Japanese forward darted to the front post to turn in Anthony Ralston's cross but appeared to have strayed offside.
Celtic dominated for long spells but came up against stubborn Hearts defending, and the visitors had chances to earn a draw through Stephen Kingsley and Barrie McKay amid a strong finish.
Celtic's victory takes them back to four points behind leaders Rangers, while also stretching the gap to Hearts in third to five points.
But the bad news for manager Ange Postecoglou came with injuries to Ralston, influential forward Jota, and defender Stephen Welsh with eight games still to play before the end of the month, including the League Cup final.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number57Player nameWelshAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
8.47
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
8.50
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number19Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number54Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
5.63
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
9.45
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
8.48
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number9Player nameWoodburnAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number8Player nameMcEneffAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
7.32
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
6.31
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56RalstonSubstituted forMontgomeryat 37'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 57WelshSubstituted forBittonat 73'minutes
- 4Starfelt
- 88Juranovic
- 18Rogic
- 42McGregor
- 14Turnbull
- 49Forrest
- 8Furuhashi
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forJohnstonat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Bitton
- 10Ajeti
- 11Abada
- 16McCarthy
- 19Johnston
- 29Bain
- 54Montgomery
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gordon
- 2Smith
- 4Souttar
- 19Halkett
- 3Kingsley
- 14Devlin
- 5Haring
- 9WoodburnSubstituted forBoyceat 55'minutes
- 8McEneffSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 66'minutes
- 18McKay
- 30Ginnelly
Substitutes
- 10Boyce
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 13Stewart
- 15Moore
- 17Cochrane
- 21Gnanduillet
- 38Pollock
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home13
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.
Post update
Josip Juranovic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Cameron Devlin.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Forrest.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Johnston.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Forrest.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Johnston.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyogo Furuhashi.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Craig Gordon.
Booking
Adam Montgomery (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Adam Montgomery (Celtic).
Post update
Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Josip Juranovic.