Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Celtic midfielders Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic should be fit but defenders Christopher Jullien, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor and forward Giorgos Giakoumakis are still missing.

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime has been sent for a scan to determine the extent of his ankle injury and will miss the trip to Glasgow. Defender Taylor Moore returns from suspension and winger Alex Cochrane is expected to return to the starting line-up.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "What we want to do is make sure that when we play our football on a game day we are ready for that challenge, because if you start thinking that somehow a result tomorrow gets you something shiny and glittery you lose focus on what is important."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: "We're going there with confidence. We've got belief in our team and we have to take that on to the pitch on Thursday. We spoke at the start of the season about improving our away form and trying to go to Glasgow and win, and this is another chance to try and do that."

Did you know? Celtic have won 18 of their past 19 home league matches against Hearts, who beat Ange Postecoglou's side on the opening weekend of this season's Scottish Premiership.

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team