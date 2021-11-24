On-loan Tottenham Hotspur centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers, who Celtic have an option to buy at the end of the season, says his spell with the Scottish Premiership club has been among the most enjoyable of his career and the 23-year-old is open-minded about the possibility of making his stay permanent. (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Celtic scout David Moss has revealed that the Glasgow club had the chance to sign Jota, who is impressing on loan from Benfica and could cost £6.5m to sign permanently, for £200,000 when the 22-year-old winger was a teenager but probably felt the fee too high for a player without first-team experience. (Daily Mail) external-link

South Africa international Bongani Zungu has denied that he and four of his Ibrox team-mates attended a party during lockdown that led to a six-game suspension earlier this year and the midfielder insists it was Rangers' unwillingness to pay the fee demanded by Amiens, rather than his behaviour, that prevented his loan move becoming permanent. (The Herald) external-link

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Marc Leonard is poised to sign a new contract with Brighton & Hove Albion that would tie the 19-year-old to the Premier League club until summer 2023, with a further option of a season after that. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Daniel Cleary, the 25-year-old Dundalk defender being targeted by St Johnstone, has been compared to Jason Kerr, who left the Scottish Premiership club for Wigan Athletic this year. (The Courier) external-link

Heart of Midlothian could consider moving Harry Stone to another club in January if the 19-year-old goalkeeper is still not winning first-team starts on loan to Partick Thistle, for whom he has not played since August. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Scottish football clubs would be "on solid ground" legally to start disciplinary proceedings against unvaccinated players if they are forced to quarantine. (Daily Mail, print edition) external-link