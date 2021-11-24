Man City 2-1 Paris St-Germain: Mauricio Pochettino left envious of "complete package"

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City players celebrate goal
Manchester City also beat PSG in the semi-final of last season's Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino's mission at Paris St-Germain is to win the Champions League amid the talk he will be the next manager of Manchester United.

If the Argentine fails, that may be the end of him at PSG anyway, even if he wins the French title. If he succeeds, he might feel his work in Paris is done and that he can move on with grateful thanks.

This may just be a "win-win" for Manchester United as they move from caretaker to interim manager and on to a summer permanent appointment following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Champions League is the one trophy to elude Pep Guardiola at Manchester City amid a blizzard of domestic domination. That absence was felt most painfully when they lost last season's final to Chelsea in Porto.

But barring something unforeseen, Guardiola's future at City is as rock solid as he wishes, which cannot be said of Pochettino in Paris.

There was certainly temptation to highlight a contrast between Guardiola's bastion of stability and Pochettino's relative uncertainty as City secured top spot in their Champions League group with a fully deserved 2-1 win over PSG at Etihad Stadium.

City's manager spoke glowingly on the eve of this game about his personal and professional relationship with director of football Txiki Begiristain, one that goes back to their playing days together at Barcelona. Meanwhile, the speculation in Paris is about the perceived unease between Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo.

Guardiola's Manchester City were everything Pochettino likes his teams to be and more besides. for a start, they were actually a team.

City were a coherent, fiercely committed unit playing in the very specific style their manager demands. PSG were a collection of talented individuals with many marching to their own beat.

Guardiola's team has world-class players but they all work within that familiar high-intensity framework, allied to the sort of character that allowed them to shrug off the blow of going behind against the run of play to turn the game around.

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar
Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar had the fewest touches of the PSG players to play the full 90 minutes

PSG almost operate like two teams locked within one. There are Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar - and then there's everybody else.

Pochettino's teams usually have his philosophy stamped right through them. Positive, athletic, pressing, intense. Every player imbued with a relentless work ethic.

Not this one.

The growing feeling, as the PSG fans made their discontent known at the final whistle, is that Pochettino's long-term hopes rest on somehow imposing his style on individuals who like to do their own thing. On this evidence, he has a job on his hands.

On several occasions, PSG's men at the back were seen gesturing to those at the front to get their hands dirty as City turned up the pressure. Those pleas that often fell on deaf ears. Too often, the big three were just strolling around and the rest were not good enough to carry them.

Messi, Mbappe and Neymar have all those glorious gifts but work-rate was not one of their qualities here. And, deep down, you can imagine that Pochettino's natural instinct is to want so much more.

Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola
Mauricio Pochettino was appointed PSG manager in January

In these circumstances, with these players, Pochettino could struggle to impose his style. PSG do not look or play like a Pochettino team.

If he does not, or cannot, do that, then talk of his arrival at Manchester United will only grow louder.

City were everything PSG were not. Pochettino must have looked on in envy as City's players showed sweat-stained character and resilience as well as class.

It is a mystery how the Champions League title has escaped a side as good as City but the talk of "statement" wins that usually follows these results is wasted now because too often it has been followed by disappointment. Their quest is quite simple. Win it.

When they play like this, they take some stopping. But we have said this before.

Taken on this game, however, City were the complete package. They imposed their will on PSG from the first whistle, pushing the French league leaders back, but they were hit with a sucker punch when Mbappe pounced on Messi's deflected cross.

PSG had asked the question of City and received an emphatic answer. Raheem Sterling capped a period of pressure with the equaliser and Gabriel Jesus scored the winner after Neymar missed a perfect opportunity to restore PSG's lead.

Once again, City showed they are perfectly at home among Europe's best. They must be placed with Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in an elite group who can believe that Europe's most prestigious trophy can be theirs.

Pochettino cut a frustrated figure at the final whistle, disappointment written over his face at PSG's performance and the result.

Guardiola, in contrast, was a picture of delight at the end of a contest between Manchester City's team and PSG's individuals. The team won convincingly.

  • Comment posted by youcantbeserious, today at 00:26

    When you've got three passengers in your side that wont defend then good luck. I understand Messi not running back to defend, but Neymar and the 22 year old. It's a joke and Pochettino has to play them. he couldn't even take one of them off in the second half. He's better off leaving this club with all the superstars that can't play as a team.

  • Comment posted by JackMcMac, today at 00:26

    Mbappe wants to leave, Messi is there because he had no choice, Neymar is the definition of a luxury player. All are undroppable in the eyes of the owner. Overrated team.

  • Comment posted by poiuyt, today at 00:25

    If Pochettino fails at PSG despite the wealth of world-class talent, are United really going to think he’s the man for their job? There are parallels between the highly paid individual stars of PSG who struggle to work as a cohesive unit, and the highly paid stars of United.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 00:25

    City played well. They would've beaten most teams with this performance. Nothing to see here

  • Comment posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 00:25

    Who would you choose?

    A club where the GOAT is interested and scoring,

    OR

    A club where Messi's lost the magic of Xavi/Iniesta, and has Neymar and Mbappe so getting knocked out of the Championsleague would be humiliating?

    If I had to choose, i'd leave for Utd tomorrow 😂

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 00:25

    PSG not as good as everyone makes out to be. Mbappe and Messi are quality. Though Messi not really turned up for the French league atm. Neymar is overrated. Not even good enough to lace Brazilian ronaldo’s laces!!

  • Comment posted by LogicKennedy, today at 00:24

    Pochettino is a man out of his depth. A mediocre manager flattered by an excellent Spurs squad.

  • Comment posted by Alan Honeybilk, today at 00:23

    As usual,a blog that is really about City,and all anyone can talk about is Utd.That is why City may well be a better team on the pitch,but off it Utd will always be bigger.

  • Comment posted by The Crackster, today at 00:22

    “PSG were a collection of talented individuals with many marching to their own beat,” reports McNulty.

    Isn’t that exactly what Pochettino will inherit if he does take over at Manchester United?

    • Reply posted by KeithThe MKDon, today at 00:28

      KeithThe MKDon replied:
      If he takes the United job, he will have to give a few players their marching orders away from Old Trafford.

  • Comment posted by random_banter, today at 00:21

    Football 1 - Diving and rolling around 0

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 00:16

    Was at the game to watch Messi. Looked disinterested as if he’s wanting to go home. Mbappe and Neymar are massively overrated in my opinion. City outclassed them.

    • Reply posted by Mistraknowitall, today at 00:18

      Mistraknowitall replied:
      Disinterested.Exactly.

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 00:15

    Just a different form of financial doping really.

  • Comment posted by Tonic, today at 00:14

    I see Poch passed his first interview at UTD... losing to Pep..... nearly there son!

    • Reply posted by Muddyron, today at 00:19

      Muddyron replied:
      Yawn

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:14

    What Poch needs to understand is despite being second best to City in all departments, he is currently still in a far, far better position than he would be if he joins Man Utd.

  • Comment posted by Mistraknowitall, today at 00:13

    Poch would jump at the chance to manage Liverpool,Chelski,Citeh.As for Man Utd,an average side,he'd have to think about it.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:17

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Unfortunately, he is not a good enough manager to manage Liverpool, Chelsea or City. These three teams will have no interest in him. He is in a tier below elite.

  • Comment posted by boogeywoogey, today at 00:10

    Man Utd should've got conte. I guarantee they'd have won the PL this year had they got him in the summer. The mind boggles.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:23

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Nope, far too many problems at Utd for even Conte to fix within one season.

  • Comment posted by Mr Magoo, today at 00:10

    He’s gotta be the most overrated manager going

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 00:09

    Head to head VS PSG there's something about the Manchester clubs.

  • Comment posted by kickabout, today at 00:08

    Are we allowed to mention sportswashing?

  • Comment posted by Dostoyevsky, today at 00:05

    He’s only won one trophy. Perfect for United.

    • Reply posted by Muddyron, today at 00:21

      Muddyron replied:
      Another person who doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

