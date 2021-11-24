Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City have not scored in the first half of a match all season

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison says he "doesn't really understand" the negativity from supporters during Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Hull City.

Fresh off back-to-back Championship wins, the Bluebirds fell behind early but were unable to muster a second-half comeback for a third straight game.

The home fans at the Cardiff City Stadium voiced their frustration at the end of both halves.

"I don't really understand it, if I'm honest," said Morison.

"It must be down to the fact of where we are in the league, because we had back-to-back wins.

"All I ask is, if we are going to get out of this, it is going to take absolutely everybody. Everyone who works at the football club and every fan who comes through the door and watches."

Morison, who talked of the need to improve their home form in the build up, said positivity from the fans had helped the side in recent fixtures.

"You see the difference in performance when the fans get up," added Morison.

"They get right behind us and try and suck the ball towards the goal with their energy and their noise.

"Unfortunately when it goes the other way and we get the negative reaction, it has the opposite effect.

"So, I'd ask, if we are going to get out of this, we need them to be right behind us."

Despite his disappointment with sections of the supporters, Morison admitted his team were not as good as they had been in recent performances.

"You get what you deserve," he added.

"We should have equalised in the second half, that's for sure, but we didn't and we gave a poor goal away.

"It's a reality check after two wins on the bounce, we'll reflect on it and go again on Saturday [away at Luton Town]."