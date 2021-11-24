Europa League - Group H
Rapid ViennaRapid Vienna17:45West HamWest Ham United
Venue: Allianz Stadion

Rapid Vienna v West Ham United in Europa League

Declan Rice scores for West Ham against Rapid Vienna
West Ham beat Rapid Vienna 2-0 at London Stadium on 30 September with Declan Rice and Said Benrahma scoring
Venue: Allianz Stadion Date: Thursday, 25 November Time: 17:45 GMT
Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Leading scorer Michail Antonio and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will not be involved in West Ham's Europa League group game away to Rapid Vienna.

The Hammers have qualified for the knockout stage and will seal top spot in Group H with a win in Austria.

It is the first of three games in less than a week, with West Ham at Manchester City on Sunday before hosting Brighton next Wednesday.

"We're having to think ahead," said boss David Moyes on Wednesday.

Thursday's match is being played behind closed doors as Austria has returned to a full national lockdown to curb Covid-19 infections.

"I think it's something we hoped we'd never see again and that supporters would be back and we'd never be in this situation again," added Moyes when asked about playing behind closed doors.

"All those things we've got away from in the last few months, I hope we're not back to, but I think in the short term we are."

Group H

Moyes' side have 10 points from four games - four clear of nearest rivals Dinamo Zagreb with two games left - and look set to go through as Group H winners.

That would guarantee them a last-16 spot rather than, as group runners-up, having to go into a play-off with a third-placed team from the Champions League.

"I'd like to get the job done, but we've given ourselves a really good start and because of that we've got a little bit of room for manoeuvre," said Moyes.

Unbeaten in Europe - match facts

  • West Ham United are unbeaten in their four Europa League matches this season (W3 D1). They last had a longer run in major European competition between March 1965 and March 1966, a spell of nine that included winning the 1965 Cup Winners' Cup final.
  • Said Benrahma has scored three goals in two Europa League starts this season for West Ham - the last Hammers player to score more in a single major European season was David Cross in 1980-81 (six in the Cup Winners' Cup).
  • This is Rapid Vienna's 300th match in European competition - including qualifiers. They are the first Austrian side to reach that milestone.
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 25th November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon4400123912
2Sparta Prague411247-34
3Rangers411234-14
4Brøndby IF402216-52

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco42204228
2Real Sociedad41305416
3PSV Eindhoven41217525
4SK Sturm Graz401327-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spartak Moscow52129907
2Napoli521212847
3Legia Warsaw420237-46
4Leicester41217705

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt431073410
2Olympiakos42027616
3Fenerbahçe41216605
4Royal Antwerp401338-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray42203128
2Lazio41214315
3Marseille40403304
4Lokomotiv Moscow402225-32

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga43019549
2Red Star Belgrade42114317
3FC Midtjylland412145-15
4Ludogorets401337-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen4310112910
2Real Betis421189-17
3Celtic4202810-26
4Ferencvárosi TC4004410-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham431092710
2Dinamo Zagreb42027526
3KRC Genk411238-54
4Rapid Vienna410337-43
View full Europa League tables

