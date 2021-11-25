Last updated on .From the section Football

The Copa Libertadores final between Brazil's Palmeiras and Flamengo will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and online on Saturday, 27 November from 19:45 GMT.

Defending champions Palmeiras overcame fellow Brazilians Atletico Mineiro in the last four.

Flamengo will be looking to recapture the trophy after winning the competition in 2019.

South America's top club competition began with 47 teams from 10 national federations.

The final will be held at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Flamengo's former Arsenal and Chelsea defender David Luiz will become just the 12th player to win both the Copa Libertadores and Champions League if his side lift the trophy.

His team-mates include former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis and Blues loanee midfielder Kenedy.

Ex-AC Milan striker Luiz Adriano leads the line for Palmeiras with former Juventus and Inter Milan midfielder Felipe Melo also in their ranks.