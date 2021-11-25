Nathaniel MG Cup semi-finals

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff Met players celebrate winning the 2019 Nathaniel MG Cup

Four Cymru Premier sides will be in action this weekend in the semi-finals of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

Bala Town host Cymru Premier champions Connah's Quay Nomads in the first semi-final on Friday.

Cardiff Met and Barry Town meet in the second semi-final at Cyncoed on Saturday.

Connah's Quay Nomads are the holders having won the 2020 final, only a few weeks before the 2019-20 season was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bala have twice lost in the final - in 2014 and 2015.

Cardiff Met beat Cambrian & Clydach in the 2019 final, 12 months after they were beaten by New Saints.

Barry have won the competition four times although their most recent appearance in the final was in 2017, when they were beaten by New Saints.