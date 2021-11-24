Match ends, Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 3.
Real Madrid reached the Champions League knockout stages for the 25th successive year with a comfortable win against Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova.
David Alaba opened the scoring with a free-kick that deflected beyond goalkeeper Giorgos Athanasiadis.
Toni Kroos added a second before the break, firing in off the crossbar, while Karim Benzema then made it three.
It means Real Madrid are through with a game to spare, as are Inter Milan, who beat Shakhtar Donetsk earlier.
Edin Dzeko scored twice after the break in a 2-0 win for the Italians, who visit Real Madrid in the final group game - with only which team qualifies as winners still to be determined.
Carlo Ancelotti's side, who lost the reverse fixture against Sheriff, top the group on 12 points, two above Inter.
Line-ups
Sheriff Tiraspol
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Athanasiadis
- 13Peixoto CostanzaBooked at 28mins
- 2Arboleda Hurtado
- 55Dulanto
- 15da Silva Leite
- 21Addo
- 31Thill
- 77Souza da SilvaSubstituted forJulienat 59'minutes
- 22KolovosSubstituted forNikolovat 60'minutes
- 10Castañeda VelezSubstituted forYansaneat 60'minutes
- 9TraoréSubstituted forCojocaruat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Celeadnic
- 6Radeljic
- 8Belousov
- 16Julien
- 17Yakhshiboev
- 19Cojocari
- 20Nikolov
- 33Pascenco
- 98Cojocaru
- 99Yansane
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 64'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4AlabaSubstituted forNachoat 64'minutes
- 23MendyBooked at 3minsSubstituted forMarceloat 60'minutes
- 10Modric
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forBlancoat 84'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 84'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- 26López Andúgar
- 27Blanco
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
- Attendance:
- 5,932
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 3.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Momo Yansane (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edmund Addo.
Post update
Antonio Blanco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Boban Nikolov (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Post update
Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Georgios Athanasiadis.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Antonio Blanco replaces Casemiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Boban Nikolov (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hand ball by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
Attempt saved. Sébastien Thill (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Maxim Cojocaru replaces Adama Traoré because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Post update
Danilo Arboleda Hurtado (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Momo Yansane (Sheriff Tiraspol).
