Champions League - Group D
Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol0Real MadridReal Madrid3

Sheriff Tiraspol 0-3 Real Madrid: Visitors reach knockout stages

David Alaba
Real Madrid have reached the knockout stage with a game to spare

Real Madrid reached the Champions League knockout stages for the 25th successive year with a comfortable win against Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova.

David Alaba opened the scoring with a free-kick that deflected beyond goalkeeper Giorgos Athanasiadis.

Toni Kroos added a second before the break, firing in off the crossbar, while Karim Benzema then made it three.

It means Real Madrid are through with a game to spare, as are Inter Milan, who beat Shakhtar Donetsk earlier.

Edin Dzeko scored twice after the break in a 2-0 win for the Italians, who visit Real Madrid in the final group game - with only which team qualifies as winners still to be determined.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, who lost the reverse fixture against Sheriff, top the group on 12 points, two above Inter.

Line-ups

Sheriff Tiraspol

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Athanasiadis
  • 13Peixoto CostanzaBooked at 28mins
  • 2Arboleda Hurtado
  • 55Dulanto
  • 15da Silva Leite
  • 21Addo
  • 31Thill
  • 77Souza da SilvaSubstituted forJulienat 59'minutes
  • 22KolovosSubstituted forNikolovat 60'minutes
  • 10Castañeda VelezSubstituted forYansaneat 60'minutes
  • 9TraoréSubstituted forCojocaruat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 6Radeljic
  • 8Belousov
  • 16Julien
  • 17Yakhshiboev
  • 19Cojocari
  • 20Nikolov
  • 33Pascenco
  • 98Cojocaru
  • 99Yansane

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 64'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4AlabaSubstituted forNachoat 64'minutes
  • 23MendyBooked at 3minsSubstituted forMarceloat 60'minutes
  • 10Modric
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forBlancoat 84'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 84'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 27Blanco
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak
Attendance:
5,932

Match Stats

Home TeamSheriff TiraspolAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home12
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Momo Yansane (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edmund Addo.

  5. Post update

    Antonio Blanco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Boban Nikolov (Sheriff Tiraspol).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Georgios Athanasiadis.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a headed pass.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Antonio Blanco replaces Casemiro.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Boban Nikolov (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sébastien Thill (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Maxim Cojocaru replaces Adama Traoré because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Danilo Arboleda Hurtado (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Momo Yansane (Sheriff Tiraspol).

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5401178912
2PSG52219728
3RB Leipzig5113131304
4Club Bruges5113516-114

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool55001551015
2FC Porto512238-55
3AC Milan511357-24
4Atl Madrid511347-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax55001631315
2Sporting530212849
3B Dortmund5203511-66
4Besiktas5005314-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5401123912
2Inter Milan531183510
3Sheriff Tiraspol5203610-46
4Shakhtar Donetsk5014111-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55001931615
2Barcelona521226-47
3Benfica512259-45
4Dynamo Kyiv501419-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd5311107310
2Villarreal52129727
3Atalanta5131101006
4Young Boys5113611-54

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille52214318
2RB Salzburg52127617
3Sevilla51315416
4Wolfsburg512247-35

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5401101912
2Juventus540196312
3Zenit St Petersburg51137704
4Malmö FF5014113-121
View full Champions League tables

