Champions League - Group D
Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol20:00Real MadridReal Madrid
Venue: Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena

Sheriff Tiraspol v Real Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City430115789
2PSG42208538
3Club Bruges4112511-64
4RB Leipzig4013813-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool4400135812
2FC Porto412136-35
3Atl Madrid411246-24
4AC Milan401347-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax44001421212
2B Dortmund420248-46
3Sporting42029726
4Besiktas4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid43019369
2Inter Milan42116337
3Sheriff Tiraspol420267-16
4Shakhtar Donetsk401319-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55001931615
2Barcelona521226-47
3Benfica512259-45
4Dynamo Kyiv501419-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd5311107310
2Villarreal52129727
3Atalanta5131101006
4Young Boys5113611-54

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille52214318
2RB Salzburg52127617
3Sevilla51315416
4Wolfsburg512247-35

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5401101912
2Juventus540196312
3Zenit St Petersburg51137704
4Malmö FF5014113-121
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories