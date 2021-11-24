Match ends, Sporting Lisbon 3, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Sporting Lisbon beat 10-man Borussia Dortmund to reach the knockout stage of the Champions League at the expense of the German club.
Having lost the reverse fixture 1-0, Sporting needed to better that result and took control in the first half thanks to two Pedro Goncalves goals.
Emre Can was then sent-off for an off-the-ball incident with Pedro Porro.
Goncalves missed his hat-trick chance when his penalty was saved late on but Porro was quick to pounce and score.
Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel pushed Goncalves' effort away only for on-loan Manchester City player Porro to head in and complete the win nine minutes from time.
The visitors scored through Donyell Malen in added time, but it was not enough to stop them heading into the Europa League.
Line-ups
Sporting
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1AdánBooked at 90mins
- 25Inácio
- 4CoatesBooked at 58mins
- 3Feddal
- 24PorroBooked at 73minsSubstituted forUgarteat 88'minutes
- 6Alves Palhinha GonçalvesBooked at 55mins
- 8NunesBooked at 74mins
- 2Reis de LimaSubstituted forde Sousa Esgaioat 67'minutes
- 28Pereira GonçalvesSubstituted forJacinto Dos Názinhoat 88'minutes
- 17SarabiaSubstituted forGomes dos Santosat 68'minutes
- 21Dias FernandesBooked at 74minsSubstituted forde Melo Tomásat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Souza Ramos
- 11Gomes dos Santos
- 13Novo Neto
- 15Ugarte
- 19de Melo Tomás
- 22Eusébio Paulo
- 31Neves Virgínia
- 47de Sousa Esgaio
- 68Santos Bragança
- 71Jacinto Dos Názinho
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kobel
- 24Meunier
- 16Akanji
- 34PongracicSubstituted forTiggesat 67'minutes
- 14SchulzSubstituted forCanat 45'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 22Bellingham
- 28WitselSubstituted forDahoudat 66'minutes
- 11ReusBooked at 74mins
- 20CarvalhoSubstituted forZagadouat 67'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 19Brandt
- 21Malen
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 8Dahoud
- 23Can
- 27Tigges
- 30Passlack
- 31Ostrzinski
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sporting Lisbon 3, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Booking
Antonio Adán (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Antonio Adán (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon).
Goal!
Goal! Sporting Lisbon 3, Borussia Dortmund 1. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross.
Post update
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tiago Tomás (Sporting Lisbon).
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Manuel Ugarte replaces Pedro Porro.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Názinho replaces Pote.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Tiago Tomás replaces Paulinho.
Goal!
Goal! Sporting Lisbon 3, Borussia Dortmund 0. Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Penalty saved! Pote (Sporting Lisbon) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Sporting Lisbon.
