Champions League - Group C
SportingSporting Lisbon3B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Borussia Dortmund: Hosts reach knockout stages

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sporting Lisbon
Pedro Porro scored his first goal in the Champions League this season

Sporting Lisbon beat 10-man Borussia Dortmund to reach the knockout stage of the Champions League at the expense of the German club.

Having lost the reverse fixture 1-0, Sporting needed to better that result and took control in the first half thanks to two Pedro Goncalves goals.

Emre Can was then sent-off for an off-the-ball incident with Pedro Porro.

Goncalves missed his hat-trick chance when his penalty was saved late on but Porro was quick to pounce and score.

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel pushed Goncalves' effort away only for on-loan Manchester City player Porro to head in and complete the win nine minutes from time.

The visitors scored through Donyell Malen in added time, but it was not enough to stop them heading into the Europa League.

Line-ups

Sporting

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1AdánBooked at 90mins
  • 25Inácio
  • 4CoatesBooked at 58mins
  • 3Feddal
  • 24PorroBooked at 73minsSubstituted forUgarteat 88'minutes
  • 6Alves Palhinha GonçalvesBooked at 55mins
  • 8NunesBooked at 74mins
  • 2Reis de LimaSubstituted forde Sousa Esgaioat 67'minutes
  • 28Pereira GonçalvesSubstituted forJacinto Dos Názinhoat 88'minutes
  • 17SarabiaSubstituted forGomes dos Santosat 68'minutes
  • 21Dias FernandesBooked at 74minsSubstituted forde Melo Tomásat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Souza Ramos
  • 11Gomes dos Santos
  • 13Novo Neto
  • 15Ugarte
  • 19de Melo Tomás
  • 22Eusébio Paulo
  • 31Neves Virgínia
  • 47de Sousa Esgaio
  • 68Santos Bragança
  • 71Jacinto Dos Názinho

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 24Meunier
  • 16Akanji
  • 34PongracicSubstituted forTiggesat 67'minutes
  • 14SchulzSubstituted forCanat 45'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 22Bellingham
  • 28WitselSubstituted forDahoudat 66'minutes
  • 11ReusBooked at 74mins
  • 20CarvalhoSubstituted forZagadouat 67'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 19Brandt
  • 21Malen

Substitutes

  • 5Zagadou
  • 8Dahoud
  • 23Can
  • 27Tigges
  • 30Passlack
  • 31Ostrzinski
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamSportingAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sporting Lisbon 3, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sporting Lisbon 3, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  3. Booking

    Antonio Adán (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund).

  5. Post update

    Antonio Adán (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Sporting Lisbon 3, Borussia Dortmund 1. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tiago Tomás (Sporting Lisbon).

  12. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Manuel Ugarte replaces Pedro Porro.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Názinho replaces Pote.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Tiago Tomás replaces Paulinho.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Sporting Lisbon 3, Borussia Dortmund 0. Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Penalty saved! Pote (Sporting Lisbon) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Sporting Lisbon.

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5401178912
2PSG52219728
3RB Leipzig5113131304
4Club Bruges5113516-114

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool55001551015
2FC Porto512238-55
3AC Milan511357-24
4Atl Madrid511347-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax55001631315
2Sporting530212849
3B Dortmund5203511-66
4Besiktas5005314-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5401123912
2Inter Milan531183510
3Sheriff Tiraspol5203610-46
4Shakhtar Donetsk5014111-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55001931615
2Barcelona521226-47
3Benfica512259-45
4Dynamo Kyiv501419-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd5311107310
2Villarreal52129727
3Atalanta5131101006
4Young Boys5113611-54

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille52214318
2RB Salzburg52127617
3Sevilla51315416
4Wolfsburg512247-35

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5401101912
2Juventus540196312
3Zenit St Petersburg51137704
4Malmö FF5014113-121
View full Champions League tables

