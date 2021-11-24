Match ends, Atletico Madrid 0, AC Milan 1.
Junior Messias used to deliver fridges when he first arrived in Italy - now the Brazilian is delivering in the Champions League after scoring the goal that kept AC Milan's hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.
The 30-year-old, who moved to Italy a decade ago and juggled an amateur career with his delivery job, came off the bench to score the winner against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.
Messias gradually climbed through the divisions before making his Serie A debut with Crotone last season.
He scored nine goals despite the club being relegated, and that earned him a loan move to Milan.
Now, with legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic watching on, he has got off the mark in his third appearance for the former European champions.
"I dedicate it to my family and friends in Brazil," he said. "But especially to those who have believed in me and who had the faith to bring me to Milan.
"I have had a different path to others, so I dedicate this goal to them."
The forward, who only made his professional debut three years ago, has struggled with injuries since arriving at San Siro but his winner in Madrid leaves Milan third in Group B, one point behind Porto.
They play already qualified Liverpool in their final group game, knowing a victory will see them reach the last 16 if Porto and Atletico draw.
"This is the most important thing that has happened to me so far," he said.
"But humility has to be a constant. You can't beat yourself up about criticism or get over-excited about compliments. You need to have the right balance."
Milan coach Stefano Pioli added: "It is a wonderful story, but I think he is only getting started. He has great qualities, and this goal will give him even more belief."
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15Savic
- 2Giménez
- 22HermosoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 64'minutes
- 6Koke
- 14LlorenteBooked at 60mins
- 5de PaulSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 77'minutes
- 11LemarSubstituted forCorreaat 64'minutes
- 21Carrasco
- 8GriezmannSubstituted forKondogbiaat 81'minutes
- 9SuárezSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 4Kondogbia
- 10Correa
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 24Vrsaljko
- 38González Verjara
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 20KaluluSubstituted forFlorenziat 65'minutes
- 24Kjaer
- 13Romagnoli
- 19HernándezBooked at 90mins
- 8TonaliSubstituted forBakayokoat 65'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 79Kessié
- 56Saelemaekers
- 10DíazSubstituted forBennacerat 78'minutes
- 33KrunicSubstituted forMessiasat 65'minutes
- 9GiroudBooked at 27minsSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bennacer
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 25Florenzi
- 27Maldini
- 30Messias
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
- 90Desplanches
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
- Attendance:
- 61,019
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 0, AC Milan 1.
Post update
Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan).
Post update
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Theo Hernández (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Theo Hernández tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tiemoué Bakayoko.
Post update
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Atletico Madrid 0, AC Milan 1. Junior Messias (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Franck Kessié with a cross.
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Junior Messias tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Post update
Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Matheus Cunha.
Post update
Junior Messias (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by José Giménez (Atletico Madrid).
