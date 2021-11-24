Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Leicester will be without midfielder Youri Tielemans and defender Ricardo Pereira for Thursday's crucial Europa League tie against Legia Warsaw.

Manager Brendan Rodgers says Tielemans could return "within the next couple of weeks" from a calf problem.

Pereira's hamstring issue is "lingering a little bit" and the Portuguese will be out "for a few weeks".

The Foxes lie bottom of a very tight Group C, but will go top if they beat Legia.

On Wednesday, Spartak Moscow defeated Napoli 2-1 to lead the group.

Leicester have had an inconsistent season and are 12th in the Premier League, with a leaky defence conceding 21 goals in 12 top-flight games.

But Rodgers said: "I've been really pleased with what I've seen with the work we've done.

"We haven't had a great deal of time, but we've been able to do some great work and hopefully we'll see that out on the field of play."