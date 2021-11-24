Europa League - Group C
LeicesterLeicester City20:00Legia WarsawLegia Warsaw
Venue: King Power Stadium

Europa League: Leicester without injured Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira
Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira are both out injured for Leicester

Leicester will be without midfielder Youri Tielemans and defender Ricardo Pereira for Thursday's crucial Europa League tie against Legia Warsaw.

Manager Brendan Rodgers says Tielemans could return "within the next couple of weeks" from a calf problem.

Pereira's hamstring issue is "lingering a little bit" and the Portuguese will be out "for a few weeks".

The Foxes lie bottom of a very tight Group C, but will go top if they beat Legia.

On Wednesday, Spartak Moscow defeated Napoli 2-1 to lead the group.

Leicester have had an inconsistent season and are 12th in the Premier League, with a leaky defence conceding 21 goals in 12 top-flight games.

But Rodgers said: "I've been really pleased with what I've seen with the work we've done.

"We haven't had a great deal of time, but we've been able to do some great work and hopefully we'll see that out on the field of play."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 25th November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon4400123912
2Sparta Prague411247-34
3Rangers411234-14
4Brøndby IF402216-52

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco42204228
2Real Sociedad41305416
3PSV Eindhoven41217525
4SK Sturm Graz401327-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spartak Moscow52129907
2Napoli521212847
3Legia Warsaw420237-46
4Leicester41217705

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt431073410
2Olympiakos42027616
3Fenerbahçe41216605
4Royal Antwerp401338-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray42203128
2Lazio41214315
3Marseille40403304
4Lokomotiv Moscow402225-32

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga43019549
2Red Star Belgrade42114317
3FC Midtjylland412145-15
4Ludogorets401337-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen4310112910
2Real Betis421189-17
3Celtic4202810-26
4Ferencvárosi TC4004410-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham431092710
2Dinamo Zagreb42027526
3KRC Genk411238-54
4Rapid Vienna410337-43
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories