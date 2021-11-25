Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tommy Horvat's first-half goal gave Mura their first points of this Europa Conference League campaign

A much-changed Tottenham side endured a horror evening in Slovenia as they were embarrassed by NS Mura to leave their hopes of making the Europa Conference League last 16 hanging by a thread.

Amadej Marosa's injury-time goal sealed the result after Harry Kane looked to have salvaged a point for 10-man Spurs.

Kane chipped in after Tommy Horvat opened the scoring and Ryan Sessegnon's red reduced woeful Spurs' numbers.

It means second place in Group G is the best Spurs can hope to achieve.

In their final group game, Spurs host unbeaten Rennes, who have already won the group courtesy of Thursday's victory over Vitesse Arnhem.

The Dutch side are level on points with Antonio Conte's side and host Mura in their final match. Both games take place on 9 December.

Finishing second in the group would mean a two-legged play-off for Spurs to reach the last 16, with both games being played in February.

Conte's second string flunk the test

If Spurs' new Italian boss was under any misapprehension about the size of the task he has on his hands in trying to restore the club's fortunes, Thursday laid it bare.

They still have a competitive first-choice XI, but on this evidence those looking to break into it are woefully short of what is needed.

Tanguy Ndombele failed to get any kind of grip on midfield, the defence looked vulnerable even to Mura's modest frontline and Dele Alli floated tamely through the contest before being replaced in the 54th minute.

Kane was one of two players to keep their starting place from Sunday's win over Leeds and gave us a glimpse of that famed predatory instinct with his well-taken chipped equaliser but for the rest of the time was a lumbering shell of his former self, full of poor touches and fluffed shots.

It could be argued that Sessegnon was seeking to show eagerness in his first start since late August but it was foolish to lunge in to earn a second booking on the half-hour after he had already seen yellow for hauling a man back earlier in the first half.

The introduction of Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Ben Davies early in the second half injected more purpose and threat and it was they that helped build up the momentum for the leveller.

But in pushing for a late winner that would have ensured at least a play-off spot, they over-committed, leaving room for Mura to break and Marosa to find the net via a deflected shot.

They will get another chance to continue this European campaign in two weeks' time. How many more chances some of these Spurs players will get under Conte remains to be seen.

Player of the match Horvat Tomi Horvat with an average of 7.66 NS Mura NS Mura NS Mura

Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur NS Mura Avg Squad number 10 Player name Horvat Average rating 7.66 Squad number 2 Player name Cipot Average rating 7.57 Squad number 3 Player name Pucko Average rating 7.56 Squad number 7 Player name Kozar Average rating 7.41 Squad number 17 Player name Marosa Average rating 7.41 Squad number 23 Player name Sturm Average rating 7.39 Squad number 19 Player name Mulahusejnovic Average rating 7.38 Squad number 14 Player name Lorbek Average rating 7.37 Squad number 11 Player name Kous Average rating 7.28 Squad number 13 Player name Karamarko Average rating 7.25 Squad number 32 Player name Ouro Average rating 7.18 Squad number 30 Player name Gorenc Average rating 7.14 Squad number 33 Player name Lotric Average rating 7.11 Squad number 21 Player name Karnicnik Average rating 7.00 Squad number 69 Player name Obradovic Average rating 6.79 Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 4.59 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 4.34 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 3.93 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 3.90 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 3.77 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 3.73 Squad number 14 Player name Rodon Average rating 3.56 Squad number 29 Player name Skipp Average rating 3.48 Squad number 22 Player name Gollini Average rating 3.42 Squad number 25 Player name Tanganga Average rating 3.41 Squad number 11 Player name Gil Average rating 3.15 Squad number 28 Player name Ndombele Average rating 3.11 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 2.79 Squad number 20 Player name Alli Average rating 2.78 Squad number 2 Player name Doherty Average rating 2.76 Squad number 19 Player name Ryan Sessegnon Average rating 2.74