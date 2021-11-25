Europa Conference League - Group G
NS MuraNS Mura2TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1

NS Mura 2-1 Tottenham: Ten-man Spurs embarrassed in Slovenia

By Phil DawkesBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments484

NS Mura celebrate Tommy Horvat's opening goal
Tommy Horvat's first-half goal gave Mura their first points of this Europa Conference League campaign

A much-changed Tottenham side endured a horror evening in Slovenia as they were embarrassed by NS Mura to leave their hopes of making the Europa Conference League last 16 hanging by a thread.

Amadej Marosa's injury-time goal sealed the result after Harry Kane looked to have salvaged a point for 10-man Spurs.

Kane chipped in after Tommy Horvat opened the scoring and Ryan Sessegnon's red reduced woeful Spurs' numbers.

It means second place in Group G is the best Spurs can hope to achieve.

In their final group game, Spurs host unbeaten Rennes, who have already won the group courtesy of Thursday's victory over Vitesse Arnhem.

The Dutch side are level on points with Antonio Conte's side and host Mura in their final match. Both games take place on 9 December.

Finishing second in the group would mean a two-legged play-off for Spurs to reach the last 16, with both games being played in February.

Conte's second string flunk the test

If Spurs' new Italian boss was under any misapprehension about the size of the task he has on his hands in trying to restore the club's fortunes, Thursday laid it bare.

They still have a competitive first-choice XI, but on this evidence those looking to break into it are woefully short of what is needed.

Tanguy Ndombele failed to get any kind of grip on midfield, the defence looked vulnerable even to Mura's modest frontline and Dele Alli floated tamely through the contest before being replaced in the 54th minute.

Kane was one of two players to keep their starting place from Sunday's win over Leeds and gave us a glimpse of that famed predatory instinct with his well-taken chipped equaliser but for the rest of the time was a lumbering shell of his former self, full of poor touches and fluffed shots.

It could be argued that Sessegnon was seeking to show eagerness in his first start since late August but it was foolish to lunge in to earn a second booking on the half-hour after he had already seen yellow for hauling a man back earlier in the first half.

The introduction of Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Ben Davies early in the second half injected more purpose and threat and it was they that helped build up the momentum for the leveller.

But in pushing for a late winner that would have ensured at least a play-off spot, they over-committed, leaving room for Mura to break and Marosa to find the net via a deflected shot.

They will get another chance to continue this European campaign in two weeks' time. How many more chances some of these Spurs players will get under Conte remains to be seen.

Player of the match

HorvatTomi Horvat

with an average of 7.66

NS Mura

  1. Squad number10Player nameHorvat
    Average rating

    7.66

  2. Squad number2Player nameCipot
    Average rating

    7.57

  3. Squad number3Player namePucko
    Average rating

    7.56

  4. Squad number7Player nameKozar
    Average rating

    7.41

  5. Squad number17Player nameMarosa
    Average rating

    7.41

  6. Squad number23Player nameSturm
    Average rating

    7.39

  7. Squad number19Player nameMulahusejnovic
    Average rating

    7.38

  8. Squad number14Player nameLorbek
    Average rating

    7.37

  9. Squad number11Player nameKous
    Average rating

    7.28

  10. Squad number13Player nameKaramarko
    Average rating

    7.25

  11. Squad number32Player nameOuro
    Average rating

    7.18

  12. Squad number30Player nameGorenc
    Average rating

    7.14

  13. Squad number33Player nameLotric
    Average rating

    7.11

  14. Squad number21Player nameKarnicnik
    Average rating

    7.00

  15. Squad number69Player nameObradovic
    Average rating

    6.79

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    4.59

  2. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    4.34

  3. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    3.93

  4. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    3.90

  5. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    3.77

  6. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    3.73

  7. Squad number14Player nameRodon
    Average rating

    3.56

  8. Squad number29Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    3.48

  9. Squad number22Player nameGollini
    Average rating

    3.42

  10. Squad number25Player nameTanganga
    Average rating

    3.41

  11. Squad number11Player nameGil
    Average rating

    3.15

  12. Squad number28Player nameNdombele
    Average rating

    3.11

  13. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    2.79

  14. Squad number20Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    2.78

  15. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    2.76

  16. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    2.74

Line-ups

NS Mura

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 69Obradovic
  • 21Karnicnik
  • 30GorencBooked at 22mins
  • 13KaramarkoBooked at 53mins
  • 11Kous
  • 14LorbekBooked at 83mins
  • 7KozarBooked at 35minsSubstituted forOuroat 62'minutes
  • 23SturmBooked at 64minsSubstituted forLotricat 78'minutes
  • 10HorvatSubstituted forCipotat 87'minutes
  • 3Pucko
  • 19MulahusejnovicBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMarosaat 62'minutesBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 2Cipot
  • 5Bucek
  • 8Bobicanec
  • 12Erjavec
  • 17Marosa
  • 24Cipot
  • 32Ouro
  • 33Lotric
  • 44Mahimic
  • 47Klepac
  • 77Mandic
  • 90Zalokar

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 22Gollini
  • 25Tanganga
  • 14RodonSubstituted forDierat 54'minutes
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 2DohertySubstituted forDaviesat 53'minutes
  • 28NdombeleSubstituted forHøjbjergat 76'minutes
  • 29Skipp
  • 19R SessegnonBooked at 31mins
  • 11GilSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 54'minutes
  • 20AlliBooked at 53minsSubstituted forSon Heung-Minat 54'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 1Lloris
  • 3Reguilón
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 8Winks
  • 12Leite de Souza Junior
  • 15Dier
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 33Davies
  • 40Austin
Referee:
António Nobre

Match Stats

Home TeamNS MuraAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, NS Mura 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, NS Mura 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! NS Mura 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Amadej Marosa (NS Mura) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kai Cipot.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Son Heung-Min following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ziga Kous (NS Mura).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).

  8. Post update

    Amadej Marosa (NS Mura) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Booking

    Amadej Marosa (NS Mura) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, NS Mura. Kai Cipot replaces Tomi Horvat.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Amadej Marosa (NS Mura).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Eric Dier with a headed pass following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Marin Karamarko.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Davies.

  18. Booking

    Nick Lorbek (NS Mura) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nick Lorbek (NS Mura).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

486 comments

  • Comment posted by Kevin Delaney, today at 19:45

    Seven months ago Spurs were part of the breakaway Super League, this lot couldn't even get into the Camden Sunday League

    • Reply posted by OM245, today at 19:54

      OM245 replied:
      This is too hilarious, Spurs could actually get knocked out of the conference league at the group stage

  • Comment posted by Toadmaker, today at 19:47

    If Spurs finish third in group do they go into a playoff round against a National League South side?

    • Reply posted by OM245, today at 19:50

      OM245 replied:
      make this a thing please, oh lord the meme's would be 👌

  • Comment posted by Info Addict, today at 19:48

    UEFA need to invent a 4th tier competition for Spurs to find their level.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 19:52

      Name replied:
      And to think Spurs fans thought they might finally win something when they got put in this third rate competition

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 19:47

    As a Spurs fan i wish i was shocked or disappointed. Just seems to be same old. Too many players keep getting selected who offer absolutely nothing. Too much deadwood collecting a paycheck and offering nothing.

    Well done Mura. Deserved the win and a European night to remember.
    Spurs utterly woeful

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 19:50

      Ceefax replied:
      Mura will see that as an easy win rather than a great European night

  • Comment posted by Boo Radley, today at 19:56

    I had to Google the opposition tonight. Turns out they're from North London and the England captain plays for them.

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 20:07

      Ceefax replied:
      Funnily enough I did the same as you. They are called Tottenham Hotspur. This can be shortened to 'Spurs' apparently

  • Comment posted by Christian, today at 19:45

    Please, please, please NEVER let Alli wear a Spurs shirt in public EVER again. How many chances does that lazy man need?

    • Reply posted by Bogmorris, today at 19:49

      Bogmorris replied:
      Thought the Spurs fans to a man were saying he was the equal of Frank Lampard. Deluded bunch of loonies

  • Comment posted by Frankie Magners, today at 19:46

    Spurs were utter shit tonight, There are players tonight who should never play for the club again.
    Sanchez at fault for both goals, yet again he slips over rather than put in a recovery tackle, and yet again caught wrong sided.
    Shameful.

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 19:47

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      Mate, bring on January

  • Comment posted by greaves4ever, today at 19:49

    An insult to every loyal Spurs fan, They have no idea of team football. This side is even worse than the one that went down in 1977, at least they put up a fight back then. Disgraceful

    • Reply posted by Spurssince1958, today at 19:53

      Spurssince1958 replied:
      Totally agree, and ive hardly missed a game since 1959. I think only about 4 players deserve to wear the shirt. Ali should walk home, he is ab disgrace. Instead of wondering who should leave in january, just pick the five that should stay

  • Comment posted by the ghost of tom joad, today at 19:48

    Well done NS Mura for avoiding a giant-killing 👏 😉

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 20:05

      AJ replied:
      The Super League might be thinking twice now, about letting Spurs in..

  • Comment posted by drama docu, today at 19:46

    Maybe it wasn't the manager at spurs that was the problem
    And they considered themselves to be among the top 12 clubs in Europe 😂

    • Reply posted by stevie, today at 19:52

      stevie replied:
      Not even top 12 club in this country right now.

  • Comment posted by inthroughtheoutdoor, today at 19:47

    We (Spurs Fans ) need to wake up and smell the coffee....There is no quick solution to the current problems at Spurs 😔

    • Reply posted by WallyD321, today at 19:48

      WallyD321 replied:
      There is... Support a proper football team!

  • Comment posted by Richard P, today at 19:51

    Skip, Sanchez, Doherty, Ndombele were utter crap. Stop paying them.
    That was the most painful 90 minutes of football I have ever witnessed in 50 years of watching Spurs. I'm laughing but our of despair...

    • Reply posted by Spurssince1958, today at 19:54

      Spurssince1958 replied:
      Totally agree, ali worst of the bunch

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:49

    🤣🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈

    Justice for spurs arrogant fan base claiming they're a big club 😁

    • Reply posted by White-shirt, today at 19:54

      White-shirt replied:
      Pathetic comment!

  • Comment posted by James 1927, today at 19:48

    Half that squad needs to go as soon as possible. Laughable that they call themselves professional!

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 19:59

      Hot Spur replied:
      Totally agree. Major clear-out of dead wood needed. Like Poch had suggested 2.5yrs ago.

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 19:52

    Great to see Harry Kane scoring goals against minnows again #Flattrackbully

    • Reply posted by Walkeden, today at 20:00

      Walkeden replied:
      At least this time it wasn’t a penalty 😂… he is so overrated it’s frightening

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:48

    Oh my lord. Tottenham should be beating this team even with Deli Alli

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 20:20

      Name replied:
      Why does the article state it's a second string team? Kane, son, Lucas Moura, amongst others. Aren't they Spurs' best players??

  • Comment posted by thelion, today at 19:46

    Spurs are an embarrassment to the professional game of football!!!! And I’ve been a fan for 40 years!

    • Reply posted by LOFC_Ed, today at 19:53

      LOFC_Ed replied:
      Feel free to come along to Orient..

  • Comment posted by Inertia, today at 19:44

    We deserve to be ridiculed. Mura deserve the win...
    come ON you Spurs... what the heck was THAT?!

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 19:58