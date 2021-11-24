Europa Conference League - Group G
NS Mura v Tottenham: Antonio Conte says Spurs 'take this fixture seriously'

Europa Conference League: NS Mura v Tottenham
Venue: Stadion Ljudski vrt, Maribor Date: 25 November Time: 17:45 GMT
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will make changes to his side for Thursday's Europa Conference League game at Slovenian side NS Mura.

Spurs are second in Group G on seven points - three behind leaders Rennes - with two games to go.

The group winners will go through automatically and the runners-up will play a two-legged play-off in February.

"For us this competition is important. We want to take this fixture seriously," said Conte.

Group G

Tottenham have not won a trophy since 2008.

Before he was sacked as manager this month, Nuno Espirito Santo rested his first-choice XI for the defeat at Vitesse Arnhem.

Spurs travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, but Conte said "all the players available" were making the journey to Slovenia for his fourth match in charge.

"I said on Sunday that I need to make rotation because there are players that are a bit tired because they played many games with the national team, and also we worked a lot in the last two weeks," he added.

"There are other players that need game time."

Mura have lost all four group games and cannot progress. They were beaten 5-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

